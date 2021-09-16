Bold Insight exclusive US partner of UXalliance, global network of leading UX agencies

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Insight was recently accepted as the US partner of the UXalliance, a user experience (UX) network of 26 UX research and design companies across five continents and more than 50 countries. The UXalliance helps global organizations deliver successful, localized products through research, insight, and design coordinated seamlessly with one point of contact.

Established in 2005, Bold Insight Managing Partners Bob Schumacher and Gavin Lew were part of the founding group of the UXalliance. At the time, they were represented under their company, User Centric.

"Being a part of the UXalliance with Bold Insight means so much," commented Schumacher. "It really is like reuniting with family. Many on the Bold Insight team have worked with our global partners for more than 10 years and the trust we have built benefits our clients in several ways, including preferred pricing, local expertise, and, most of all, confidence that no matter where in the world research is conducted, the project will be successful. We've taken the uncertainty out of multi-country research and that is something not many companies can promise."

The UXalliance also collaborates on an annual UX conference, the UX Masterclass. This conference aims to bring together senior leaders from each of the UXalliance partner companies to discuss trending UX topics from their markets and provide a true international perspective for attendees. The 17th UX Masterclass, hosted by Usaria (based in Mexico and Colombia), will be held virtually October 14-16. Information and tickets can be found by visiting https://www.uxmasterclass.com/.

For more information about the UXalliance, visit http://www.uxalliance.com/. Reach out to [email protected] for information about Bold Insight's global capabilities and ways the team can support your next global project.

