Bold Laser Automation Introduces a Precision Laser Cleaning System for Advanced Manufacturing

BEDFORD, N.H., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High value parts demand extra care and stability for thin-film removal and cleaning of sensitive components. Bold Laser Automation, Inc. has introduced the LPCl1820UV Laser Precision Cleaning System, a Class 1, industrial laser platform engineered for high-precision surface cleaning and thin-film removal in demanding manufacturing environments. The LPCl1820UV combines UV nanosecond laser processing with precision motion control, advanced beam conditioning, and integrated machine vision to deliver repeatable, production-ready results.

The LPCI1820UV Laser Precision Cleaning System features a fully enclosed Class 1 design with front access doors, side panels, and an integrated operator interface for real-time process control and monitoring. A detailed look inside the LPCl1820UV Laser Precision Cleaning System, engineered for meticulous surface cleaning and thin-film removal for industrial applications.

At the core of the system is a 349 nm Q-switched, intra-cavity tripled Nd:YLF UV laser delivering up to 120 µJ pulse energy with excellent pulse-to-pulse stability and beam quality. The UV wavelength enables efficient removal of organic contaminants, oxides, and thin films while minimizing thermal impact on underlying materials—an essential requirement for applications where surface integrity is critical.

"This UV laser cleaning system was designed for manufacturers who need absolute control over laser energy delivery and positioning, especially when working with delicate or high-value parts," said Todd E. Lizotte, co-Founder and CEO of Bold Laser Automation. "This platform gives process engineers the tools to fine-tune cleaning performance without compromising repeatability or substrate integrity."

Applications Across High-Value Manufacturing Sectors

Built on Bold's LPC architecture, this system is suited for precision cleaning and surface preparation of sensitive components and substrates in industries such as:

Medical devices and fluidic components

Microelectronics and advanced packaging

Printed circuit boards and semiconductor packaging

Optics, glass, and precision metal components

R&D and pilot-line manufacturing environments

Custom fixturing, trays, and docking systems are developed collaboratively with customers to ensure part protection, efficient handling, and complete integration.

Flexible CAD/CAM-Driven Workflow with Bold OptixOS™

The system is powered by Bold's OptixOS, a CAD/CAM-based NC control environment, built on an ACS motion control architecture. Engineers can import standard CAD files (DXF/DWG), define cleaning zones and layers, and assign laser recipes without requiring deep G-code expertise.

"Process data logging, system event tracking, and I/O diagnostics are standard with this system, supporting both production traceability and continuous process improvement initiatives," added Lizotte.

Production-Ready Design with Cleanroom Compatibility

The LPCI1820UV is housed in a Class 1 laser safety enclosure compliant with CDRH-FDA, OSHA, and NFPA standards. Options include cleanroom-compatible configurations with HEPA filtration, inert gas purging (N₂, CDA, or customer-specified gases), and medium-velocity debris extraction with HEPA and activated carbon filtration.

"Our customers require flexibility depending on their needs," said Lizotte. "The front-load access supports manual operation, while side access panels allow integration now or in the future for automated loading, robotics, or inline manufacturing workflows."

For more information, contact Todd E. Lizotte at 603-413-5601 or [email protected]

About Bold Laser Automation

Bold Laser Automation, Inc., designs and builds advanced laser solutions for precision cutting, welding, measuring, inspection, and advanced manufacturing applications across industries including electronics, medical devices, advanced materials, glass, defense, and semiconductors. With a focus on high-performance, cost effectiveness, and customer satisfaction, Bold solutions are trusted by industry leaders worldwide.

SOURCE Bold Laser Automation, Inc.