BOLD MAGAZINE LAUNCHES AS JACKSONVILLE'S NEW CULTURAL AUTHORITY -- WHERE BUSINESS, CULTURE & THE FUTURE COLLIDE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new voice has arrived, and it's not whispering. Bold Magazine officially launches as the cultural and intellectual centerpiece of the Think Bold ecosystem, designed to spotlight the people, ideas, and movements shaping Jacksonville's next era of business, creativity, and community impact.

Bold Magazine

Bold Magazine is not just a publication — it's a platform, a mindset, and a mirror reflecting where culture and commerce intersect. Built for entrepreneurs, creatives, executives, and civic leaders alike, the magazine captures the stories that don't always fit traditional business pages but are driving real influence across the city and beyond.

This is Jacksonville — in full color, full confidence, and full ownership.

From entrepreneurship and workforce innovation to music, fashion, AI, sports, and community leadership, Bold Magazine curates conversations that matter now — and shapes the ones that matter next. Each issue is intentionally crafted to elevate local voices while positioning Jacksonville as a national player in culture-forward business and innovation.

"Bold Magazine is our love letter to Jacksonville — but it's also a challenge," said Troy McNair Sr., co-founder of Think Bold. "A challenge to think bolder, move smarter, and recognize that culture isn't separate from business — it is the business. We built Bold to document the people actually shaping this city's future, not just talking about it."

MORE THAN MEDIA — IT'S AN ECOSYSTEM

Bold Magazine sits at the center of the Think Bold universe, seamlessly connected to live experiences, festivals, education programs, workforce initiatives, and cultural activations across the city. Stories don't stop at the page — they extend into stages, classrooms, boardrooms, and real-world impact.

This ecosystem-first approach allows Bold Magazine to do what traditional outlets can't:

Translate culture into economic opportunity





Bridge corporate leadership with creative innovation





Amplify underrepresented founders, builders, and visionaries





Shape narratives that attract talent, capital, and collaboration to Jacksonville

CULTURE IS THE STRATEGY

Bold Magazine unapologetically centers culture as a business advantage — not a side note. Whether highlighting emerging entrepreneurs, legacy leaders, artists-turned-executives, or organizations redefining workforce development, the magazine documents how bold thinking drives measurable growth and long-term relevance.

Every feature, editorial, and profile is rooted in one question:

Who's building what's next — and how are they doing it differently?

"We've spent decades inside music, media, education, and corporate spaces — and one thing is clear," said Maurice "Mo" Henderson, co-founder of Think Bold. "The most powerful leaders understand culture before the spreadsheet. Bold Magazine gives that perspective a permanent home, while opening doors for the next generation of thinkers, creators, and operators."

FOR THE CITY. FOR THE CULTURE. FOR THE FUTURE.

Bold Magazine is designed for:

Business leaders looking to understand culture as currency





Entrepreneurs & founders building outside traditional lanes





Institutions & stakeholders committed to workforce, equity, and innovation





Creators & cultural architects shaping influence from the ground up

This launch signals more than a new publication — it marks a cultural moment. A declaration that Jacksonville's stories deserve national respect, premium presentation, and long-term investment.

THE BOLD STATEMENT

Bold Magazine doesn't chase trends.

It documents movements.

It elevates builders.

And it amplifies a city that's done waiting for permission.

Welcome to Bold.

Where confidence is the currency, culture is the engine,

and thinking big is the baseline.

ABOUT THINK BOLD

Think Bold is a culture-forward entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem rooted in Jacksonville, Florida. Through live events, media, workforce development, education programs, and strategic partnerships, Think Bold connects business, culture, and community impact. Its flagship experiences include the Think Bold Festival & Conference, Think Bold All Access, B.E.S.T. Bootcamp, and Bold Magazine — all designed to elevate ideas, unlock opportunity, and build the city's next generation of leaders.

ABOUT GANGPLANK MANAGEMENT GROUP (GMG)

Gangplank Management Group (GMG) is a disruptive brand, marketing, and cultural strategy firm with deep roots in the music, entertainment, and business worlds. GMG specializes in helping brands, organizations, and institutions connect authentically with culture, human behavior, and modern audiences. By blending creative strategy, storytelling, and experiential marketing, GMG powers platforms and movements that drive relevance, engagement, and long-term impact.

