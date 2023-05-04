Bold Metrics and Jaanuu team up to unlock the science of fit for healthcare scrubs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics , a leading provider of AI sizing solutions is now powering fit at Jaanuu , the innovative modern scrubs brand. The new 'What's My Size' tool aims to revolutionize how healthcare professionals find their ideal size when shopping for Jaanuu apparel online.

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Bold Metrics harnesses an extensive database of body data and applies advanced machine learning algorithms to generate digital twins of Jaanuu's shoppers, to deliver a highly personalized fit experience. This innovative approach enables healthcare workers to find their best size according to their individual body measurements to ensure optimal comfort and functionality.

"We are delighted to partner with Jaanuu, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of modern, high-quality scrubs," said Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics. "Our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has driven us to push the boundaries of traditional sizing methods to provide an elevated and personalized online sizing experience for healthcare professionals."

Jaanuu's approach to fit draws on studies of the body in motion, various wear and stress tests, inclusive body metrics and physiological data points from healthcare professionals.

With the inclusion of the 'What's My Size' tool, Jaanuu further emphasizes its' prioritization of fit and sizing to provide an unparalleled level of personalization, setting a new benchmark for customer satisfaction.

About Bold Metrics

Established in January 2017, Bold Metrics AI solutions enable apparel brands and retailers to generate digital twins of their shoppers in a scalable way. By seamlessly connecting shoppers to their best size accurately and easily, Bold Metrics removes sizing uncertainty for apparel ecommerce, giving shoppers the confidence to transact. Bold Metrics' industry-leading AI solutions empower apparel brands to unlock the power of body data to boost conversion, slash return rates, enable data-led technical design, and improve sustainability efforts.

