Bold Metrics and Pact partner to drive sustainability through personalized sizing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics , the artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in advanced sizing solutions for the apparel industry, is excited to announce that it is now powering online sizing for leading sustainable apparel brand, Pact . The collaboration introduces a 'Find My Size' solution powered by Bold Metrics, that enables Pact customers to quickly, and accurately, find their best size across select products in the Pact range.

The integration of the ' Find My Size ' solution addresses a significant challenge in online apparel shopping: size selection. A compelling statistic reveals that 63% of online apparel shoppers practice bracketing - purchasing multiple sizes of the same item with the intention of returning the ones that do not fit (Business Insider). By providing a fast, accurate, and easy-to-use online sizing solution, Bold Metrics will help Pact boost customer confidence in selecting the right fit, resulting in a more personalized retail experience that drives conversion while reducing returns due to fit uncertainty.

Bold Metrics' AI solutions create a digital twin of each shopper, determining over 50 unique body measurements via a simple survey. These measurements are layered with garment data on a per-style basis for unprecedented accuracy in determining a customer's best size in a specific style - leading to fewer returns to align with Pact's commitment to sustainability. By implementing Bold Metrics, brands have seen an average return rate reduction of 32% in some cases. Considering that consumer preference-based returns drive approximately 72% of all returns in the apparel product categories, with poor fit accounting for more than 50% of those returns (Shopify), solving the sizing issue has a direct impact on improving sustainability efforts by reducing returns.

"Returns are a problem that impacts a brand's sustainability efforts. US eCommerce apparel returns due to fit alone result in approximately 168,337 tons of landfill waste and 1,043,481 tons of CO2 contributed to the atmosphere annually." says Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics. "By helping Pact's customers elevate the sizing experience and overcome sizing uncertainty, Bold Metrics is reinforcing our shared commitment to improving the customer experience and fostering a more sustainable approach to online shopping."

About Bold Metrics:

Established in January 2017, Bold Metrics AI solutions enable apparel brands and retailers to generate digital twins of their shoppers in a scalable way. By connecting shoppers to their best size accurately and easily, Bold Metrics removes sizing uncertainty for apparel eCommerce, giving shoppers the confidence to transact. Bold Metrics' industry-leading AI solutions empower apparel brands to unlock the power of body data to boost conversion, slash return rates, enable data-led technical design, and improve sustainability efforts.

