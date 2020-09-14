Bold move: Spring Hill College reduces tuition, increases accessibility and affordability

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD, along with the Board of Trustees, announce today a reset of the College's tuition, increasing accessibility and affordability to more students than ever before to an education rooted in Jesuit, Catholic tradition. The new tuition price will decrease by approximately 50 percent of the current fee, from about $42,000 in 2020 to $21,100 in the Fall of 2021. Standard room and board rates have been reduced by more than $3,200. This price reduction moves Spring Hill College from having the highest direct costs in Alabama to among the most affordable schools in the region.

"Lowering our costs does not mean lessening the distinction of a Spring Hill degree," said Lee. "As our world continues to change, it is part of our mission and vision as Spring Hill College to help shape the kind of education that will address the new opportunities and challenges students will face."

The price reset is being done from a position of strength. Spring Hill is adding two new undergraduate programs in the fall of 2021. Projections are that at least two new degrees will be added each year for the next three years. The College has attracted new national grants and rankings including recognition as a top 10 college degree by "Forbes" magazine and is listed as a College of Distinction in several categories. A new Center for Online Learning has been developed which will increase online offerings to non-resident, non-traditional students throughout the South.

"We want students from not only our region but also across the country to know that Spring Hill College can be a choice for them," continued Lee. "That we are a desirable, affordable education for students everywhere – one that not only prepares students for real-world professions but also one that won't leave them with unnecessary debt after they graduate."

The tuition change also means the College is providing more price transparency for new and continuing students and their families. By stating the direct costs, students will know that what they are paying more closely reflects the real costs at Spring Hill prior to the awarding of merit and need-based aid.

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the tuition reset, please visit http://bit.ly/2020RWR.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.

- SHC –

SOURCE Spring Hill College