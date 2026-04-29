Bold New Colors from American Outdoor Grill Create Inviting Spaces for Backyard Kitchens

New palette lets homeowners personalize their outdoor kitchen, with color options rooted in American heritage, craftsmanship, and spirit

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Grill® (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co.®, today announced the availability of eight custom panel colors for its premium L- and T-Series gas grills, giving homeowners a new level of personalization in the outdoor kitchen. Available in a palette of Americana-inspired hues, the new color options let grill owners define the look and feel of their outdoor space from the ground up.

Custom panels available in eight Americana-inspired colors further personalize the outdoor cooking experience for AOG’s L- and T-series grills. Quality crafted in the USA, AOG’s L- and T-series grills feature a Flame Thrower ignition system, Diamond Sear cooking grids, and 304 stainless steel burners.

"Our premium grills have always instilled a sense of pride: pride in what you cook, pride in where you gather, and pride in what you build," said Amy Bortz, Vice President of Marketing at RH Peterson Co. "Adding custom panel colors is a natural extension of that. These aren't just finishes, they're a statement. We wanted every color name to evoke a feeling rooted in our Brand DNA: American craftsmanship, durability, and a deep sense of character."

The eight L- and T-Series custom panel colors are:

Forge Black – Named for the heat and precision of the blacksmith's forge.

Named for the heat and precision of the blacksmith's forge. Heritage White – Timeless white that honors the lasting pride of American-crafted quality.

Timeless white that honors the lasting pride of American-crafted quality. Smokehouse Gray – A warm grey that carries the spirit of American backyard traditions.

A warm grey that carries the spirit of American backyard traditions. Harbor Teal – A confident pop of color inspired by America's coastal character.

A confident pop of color inspired by America's coastal character. Frontier Green – Capturing the quiet self-reliance and endless beauty of the great outdoors.

Capturing the quiet self-reliance and endless beauty of the great outdoors. Founders Blue – A deep, principled blue that reflects the resolve and ingenuity of craftspeople.

A deep, principled blue that reflects the resolve and ingenuity of craftspeople. Torchlight Yellow – Bold yellow hues that draw friends and family close.

Bold yellow hues that draw friends and family close. Patriot Red – A strong, unapologetic red for grill owners to confidently make a statement.

All eight custom panel colors are available now through authorized AOG dealers and at https://americanoutdoorgrill.com. Crafted in the USA by skilled fabricators who share AOG's commitment to durability, performance, and pride of ownership, L- and T-series grills feature Diamond SearTM cooking grids, 304 stainless steel tubular burners, and Flame Thrower ignition for elevated outdoor entertaining.

For more information, please visit https://americanoutdoorgrill.com.

About American Outdoor Grill

American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co., delivers premium gas grills designed for reliability, performance, and long-term value. Crafted in the USA and backed by decades of fire-product expertise, AOG grills combine commercial-inspired design with purposeful features that help homeowners create meaningful moments around food, fire, and family. Learn more at https://americanoutdoorgrill.com.

About RH Peterson Co.

For more than 75 years, RH Peterson has been a leading American manufacturer of premium indoor and outdoor fire products, including Fire Magic® grills, Real Fyre® gas logs, American Fyre Designs fire features, and American Outdoor Grill. RH Peterson products are built with pride, precision, and a commitment to lasting quality. Learn more at https://rhpeterson.com

SOURCE American Outdoor Grill