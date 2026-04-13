American Outdoor Grill Invites Families to Gather with the New T-Series

"The T-Series is about focusing on the essentials that matter most," said Jerry Scott, Vice President of Sales at RH Peterson. "It's intentionally low-tech, incredibly durable, and built to deliver the same dependable results every time you lift the lid. This is a grill you can trust: one that brings people together without distraction, just good food and great company."

AOG T-SERIES GRILL HIGHLIGHTS:

Diamond Sear ™ Cooking Grids – Superior heat retention and bold sear marks.

Superior heat retention and bold sear marks. 304 Stainless Steel Tubular Burners – Heavy-duty construction with consistent, even heat.

Heavy-duty construction with consistent, even heat. Flame Thrower Ignition System – The all-mechanical ignition lights reliably with every turn, ensuring dependable startup in any environment.

The all-mechanical ignition lights reliably with every turn, ensuring dependable startup in any environment. New Vaporizer Panels – Improved heat distribution, reduced flare-ups, and enhanced flavor.

Improved heat distribution, reduced flare-ups, and enhanced flavor. Large Analog Thermometer – Quick, accurate temperature readings.

Quick, accurate temperature readings. Bold Commercial Styling – Heavy-duty hardware, gunmetal finishes, and modern industrial presence.

Complementing the T-Series lineup is AOG's expanded collection of premium accessories, including double side burners, portable cart bases, post-mount options, vent hoods, storage doors and drawers, insulating liners, and vinyl protective covers. Designed to integrate seamlessly with both T-Series and L-Series grills, these accessories allow homeowners to tailor outdoor kitchens that fit their lifestyle, whether that means a simple patio setup or a fully built-out entertaining space.

Crafted in the USA by skilled fabricators, AOG T-Series grills reflect RH Peterson's long-standing commitment to durability, performance, and pride of ownership. For more information, please visit https://www.americanoutdoorgrill.com/.

About American Outdoor Grill

American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co., delivers premium gas grills designed for reliability, performance, and long-term value. Crafted in the USA and backed by decades of fire-product expertise, AOG grills combine commercial-inspired design with purposeful features that help homeowners create meaningful moments around food, fire, and family. Learn more at https://americanoutdoorgrill.com.

About RH Peterson Co.

For more than 75 years, RH Peterson has been a leading American manufacturer of premium indoor and outdoor fire products, including Fire Magic® grills, Real Fyre® gas logs, American Fyre Designs fire features, and American Outdoor Grill. RH Peterson products are built with pride, precision, and a commitment to lasting quality. Learn more at https://rhpeterson.com.

SOURCE American Outdoor Grill