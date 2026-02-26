American Outdoor Grill Enters a New Era with Brand Refresh Rooted in American Craftsmanship

Reimagined identity celebrates heritage, reliability, and the power of bringing people together

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Grill® (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co.®, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity, marking a new chapter for the American-made grill manufacturer at the opening of the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The evolution reflects AOG's enduring commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and dependable performance, while sharpening the brand's presence as a confident, purpose-built choice within the RH Peterson family of premium fire and outdoor-living brands.

Rooted in a legacy of American craftsmanship, the reimagined L-Series from American Outdoor Grill represents the pride, precision, and reliability that today’s consumers value most.

Guided by a deep strategic brand exploration, the rebrand clarifies what has always defined American Outdoor Grill: products crafted in the USA by skilled fabricators, designed to perform reliably for years, and created to support meaningful moments around food, fire, and family. From positioning and visual identity to messaging strategy, tradeshow support and promotional materials, the refreshed brand reinforces AOG's role as the steady, trusted grill behind everyday gatherings.

"As American Outdoor Grill continues to grow, it was important for the brand to fully reflect who we are and where we're going," said Amy Bortz, Vice President of Marketing for RH Peterson. "This rebrand honors AOG's heritage while setting a clear foundation for the future: one rooted in American craftsmanship, integrity, and products you can count on."

The rebrand arrives alongside AOG's reimagined product lineup, including the L-Series and T-Series grills, which embody the brand's renewed focus on purposeful design, commercial-inspired styling, and long-term reliability. Together, the updated identity and product portfolio position American Outdoor Grill as a brand built not to chase trends, but to earn trust: season after season, gathering after gathering.

Family-owned for more than eight decades, RH Peterson remains committed to American manufacturing and to building products that stand the test of time. Within that legacy, American Outdoor Grill plays a distinct role: delivering honest value, confident performance, and pride of ownership for homeowners who believe the best moments happen when people come together outdoors.

About American Outdoor Grill

American Outdoor Grill (AOG), a division of RH Peterson Co., delivers premium gas grills designed for reliability, performance, and long-term value. Crafted in the USA and backed by decades of fire-product expertise, AOG grills combine commercial-inspired design with purposeful features that help homeowners create meaningful moments around food, fire, and family. Learn more at https://americanoutdoorgrill.com.

About RH Peterson Co.

For more than 75 years, RH Peterson has been a leading American manufacturer of premium indoor and outdoor fire products, including Fire Magic® grills, Real Fyre® gas logs, American Fyre Designs fire features, and American Outdoor Grill. RH Peterson products are built with pride, precision, and a commitment to lasting quality. Learn more at https://rhpeterson.com.

