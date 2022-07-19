Bold Partners With Intuition Robotics to Bring Balance and Fitness to The ElliQ Community

Launched in 2020, Bold's science-based exercises are tailored to meet the needs of older adults, whether they are active athletes or those with mobility limitations. Its virtual exercise platform also provides clinical balance and joint health programs specifically for an aging population that often lacks condition-appropriate exercise options. Bold is covered by Medicare Advantage health plans and the Bold Fall Prevention Program has demonstrated a 46% reduction in falls and related hospitalizations.

ElliQ is a proactive care companion that serves as a sidekick for healthier, happier aging, accompanying older adults on their journey to age independently while motivating them to live healthier lives. Combining psychology, behavioral sciences, and advanced cognitive AI capabilities, ElliQ is designed to proactively empower older adults to live active and connected lives at home, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Last month, ElliQ announced an expansion to provide hundreds of devices to the New York State Office for the Aging to support social determinants of health and reduce social isolation.

Amanda Rees , CEO of Bold said, "ElliQ has impressive capabilities and the potential to create better at-home aging experiences through engaging and clinically meaningful content. We're excited to team up with a partner who shares our mission to improve physical fitness and emotional wellness, and we look forward to making Bold's guided classes accessible via ElliQ devices."

"Despite scientifically proven prevention programs, falls and fall injuries have been an expensive and difficult burden for the U.S. healthcare system for decades. Providing Bold classes to ElliQ users can keep them healthy and out of the hospital by investing in functional fitness," said Dr. Michael Cantor , Chief Medical Officer of Intuition Robotics.

The number of U.S. adults age 65 and older will more than double over the next 40 years, reaching 80 million in 2040. More than 1 in 3 people ages 65 and up falls each year, and the medical costs for falls total over $50 billion in 2015.

"The benefits of exercising extend past improved physical health and prevention of diseases," explains Rees. "Even a small amount of exercise is shown to have immediate health benefits, such as improved sleep and reduced anxiety. For many older adults who are experiencing isolation or loneliness, ElliQ and Bold strive to provide a sense of connection and companionship so members can age better."

