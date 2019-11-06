Bold Penguin and Entrepreneur.com Join Forces to Give Millions of Entrepreneurs Easy Access to Business Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin, a rapidly growing commercial insurance technology provider, has partnered with Entrepreneur Media Inc, the media company behind Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. For the 10MM+ business owners who visit the popular website each month, this partnership enables direct access to infrastructure provided by Bold Penguin to quickly connect them with commercial insurance offerings.

"For most business owners, the process of finding the right coverage simply takes more time than they can afford—yet, they can't afford not to be covered, either. We're here to solve that," said Ilya Bodner, Founder and CEO of Bold Penguin. "Entrepreneur.com was looking for a way to offer help with business insurance, and we are excited to help enable that experience," he added.

In a traditional workflow, commercial insurance selection and purchasing can take several weeks. Bold Penguin has built an infrastructure that streamlines the connections between insurance companies, small business owners, and the agents and brokers who serve them, reducing the time frame dramatically—by up to 91.6%.

"Bold Penguin helps us deliver an incredibly efficient insurance solution to the small business owners we serve through its Exchange, and through our partnership with Bryson Financial," said Entrepreneur Media, Inc. CEO Ryan Shea. "As the industry's leading entrepreneur-focused publisher, we look forward to offering this much-needed service to our audience—and helping to better set them up for success."

To get started with a business insurance quote, visit Entrepreneur.com/insurance.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com.

About Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Entrepreneur Media has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through dynamic content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit Entrepreneur.com.

