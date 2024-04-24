Bold Penguin Teams Up With Salesforce Financial Services Cloud To Automate Commercial Insurance Lifecycle

Bold Penguin products are now available on Salesforce AppExchange , allowing customers to more easily transfer data between Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) and Bold Penguin in near real time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Penguin today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, launching Bold Penguin Terminal and SubmissionLink™ on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. The new product will empower customers to streamline their commercial insurance quote and bind process. Founded in 2016, Bold Penguin's integrated digital solution platform simplifies commercial insurance for carriers, agents, and insureds.

Delivering distribution efficiency

FSC customers can now access two Bold Penguin products: the Bold Penguin Terminal and SubmissionLink™. The Bold Penguin Terminal allows agents to simultaneously quote multiple products with multiple carriers using one universal application to find the best coverage in minutes. Bold Penguin partners with leading national, regional, and specialty carriers, supporting both admitted and non-admitted markets, allowing agents to quote the right coverage for the right customer at the right time.

SubmissionLink™ leverages proprietary, in-house artificial intelligence to automatically extract and enrich data from submission documents and coverage forms, reducing ingestion time from weeks to minutes while improving accuracy. Through the SubmissionLink™ integration, carriers can ingest unstructured emails and other documents to automatically create Cases, Accounts, and Contacts in Salesforce FSC and generate rates in real time with over 97% accuracy.

With Bold Penguin available on Salesforce AppExchange, users can now more seamlessly move account data from FSC into the Bold Penguin Terminal and activate commercial insurance quoting while data syncs back into FSC in real time. This end-to-end flow of information eliminates the need to re-enter data, saving time, reducing errors, and streamlining customer servicing capabilities.

Comments on the News

"We are thrilled to announce the availability of the Bold Penguin Terminal and SubmissionLink ™ products on Salesforce AppExchange," said Ben Clarke , Bold Penguin Co-founder and Chief Data Officer. "Since inception, Bold Penguin has strived to simplify commercial insurance. The ability for agents and carriers to access Bold Penguin's products through the AppExchange, with seamless data syncing with the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform, extends the value of both products in support of efficient insurance distribution."

Additional Resources

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying commercial insurance. Our technology makes the quote and bind process quick, effortless, and profitable for all parties - agents, brokers, and carriers. Bold Penguin's innovative product suite has digitized and transformed a slow, manual process resulting in reduced costs, increased efficiency, and better overall outcomes. For more information, please contact us or visit www.boldpenguin.com

