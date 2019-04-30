Bold Retail Doubles Down on Walmart.com with New Services

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Retail announced today the addition of a new suite of capabilities that will help brands accelerate their Walmart.com success.

According to the company, the new Walmart.com and Walmart Online Grocery Pickup (OGP) services allow brands of all sizes to quickly and easily scale their eCommerce at the world's largest retailer.

Company president Allan Peretz said, "We've built a playbook that's been delivering triple-digit growth for our clients on other marketplaces and on their own DTC sites. These clients have been asking us to help them at Walmart - we've answered the call."

The company's new Walmart offering, which has been in pilot until recently, helps brands at all stages of their development from pre-launch analysis, through launch, and ultimately into execution and optimization. It takes a multi-disciplinary approach seamlessly integrating analytics, marketing, IT, and logistics into one end-to-end process. Unlike other Walmart-only service providers, Bold combines Amazon and Walmart data to get a more comprehensive view of the market and competition including SEO, reseller, and pricing activity.

The company is also investing in local talent. In addition to recently opening a new office minutes from Walmart's global HQ, the company has made several strategic hires in recent months including the addition of Chief Operating Officer (COO) Horacio Trevino, who formerly led eCommerce for Procter & Gamble's Walmart team. "Good strategies will only take you so far at Walmart if you don't have the right people on the ground," said Peretz.

"The final ingredient in our new Walmart approach is technology," said Trevino. "This includes a Walmart.com integration that brings rich media to our clients including full video and 360-degree views, as well as new data analysis and A/B testing tools that can help to deliver more effective and efficient communication."

The company's Walmart.com services are available immediately – interested parties can book a free consultation at: https://www.boldretail.com/growth

