Bold Screen powered 'BestSelf TV' OTT App Launches, Cornering the Women's Lifestyle Market

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BestSelf TV, a new women's lifestyle OTT app, has officially launched and is now available on the ROKU platform. The app is designed specifically for women and focuses on "helping women become their best self." Women are to feel empowered, motivated and entertained with the variety of genres found in the app.

With the launch of BestSelf TV, consumers can enjoy a diverse spread of videos from fitness, beauty, home, and food content. Within those categories, instructional videos can be followed in the comfort of your home; watch an at-home workout, learn a new recipe, or follow a DIY project with BestSelf TV.

BestSelf TV is currently available free for download on ROKU, as well as viewed on Bestself.tv. In the future, the launch for the BestSelf TV iOS/Android Mobile App, along with other OTT/CTV platforms will come later in Q1 2019. Going forward, BestSelf will be looking to partner with influencers to add to its channel who share the same passion of interests, making them a "BestSelfer."

BestSelf TV is powered by Bold Screen Media, a company laser-focused on tackling two of the fastest-growing markets in digital media: transition of linear TV into digital video and completing the picture of mobile user acquisition. "Combining our expertise of OTT video advertising, and user acquisition, we see the need to push Bold Screen Media as a publisher in the growing OTT space. In January of 2019, we launched Bold Screen TV with 30 O&O Roku Apps and saw tons of success and advertiser adoption. BestSelf TV is phase 2 of this plan while ingesting all the great content from these 30 channels into one destination for women to maintain their Best Self," says Dan Alexander, CEO/Co-Founder of Bold Screen Media. "We're greatly excited for the growth of BestSelf TV in 2020, and hope to grow the OTT channel into the #1 destination for women."

