BOLD Strategies Launches Cross-Retail Analytics Platform, Bringing eCommerce Into "Focus"

"Our whole goal at BOLD is to simplify and demystify eCommerce for brands so that they can focus on their business," said BOLD Strategies Senior Vice President of Solutions Darcy Ramler. "This new launch saves time and frustration not only for BOLD clients but also for our own employees who are definitely popping the champagne today."

With just one login to the Focus 2.0 Dashboard, BOLD's clients can see:

eCommerce sales across DTC and retail

ROI of their Search and Social investments

ROI of their Retail Media investments

Inventory levels and out-of-stocks

Status of ongoing marketing and creative projects

In addition to providing market visibility, the tool is also intended to facilitate collaboration. "We designed Focus 2.0 to get everyone on the same page and to drive the important discussions that we need to have with brands. It helps teams to jointly identify issues and opportunities. It also drives accountability on both sides of the table to ensure that we're always moving forward together."

ABOUT BOLD STRATEGIES

Bold Strategies helps brands grow faster. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Growth Department," led by proven CPG experts. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience for brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, Pampers and The Art of Shaving. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

