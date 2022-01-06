Bold Strategies Launches Into 2022 with the Addition of New Client Strategy Head and Executive Creative Director

Brands in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) space hire Bold to accelerate their eCommerce sales growth. In addition to expertise in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) selling on company websites, the company helps brands grow across retailers including Amazon, Walmart, GoPuff, Target, and many others. Bold's unique ASSESS, BUILD, and GROW playbook combines in-depth category and competitive analysis, portfolio strategy, and AI-enabled campaign optimization.

Esmond, who most recently led over 20 accounts as Mosaic North America's Head of Shopper Marketing, has been a trusted advisor to client C-Suite executives for more than 20 years. She was also recently recognized by the Path to Purchase Institute as a 2021 "Women of Excellence" award winner for mentorship. In her new role, she'll lead Bold's growing team of eCommerce strategists while also helping to shape Bold's service offering. "Moving from a big agency to a startup was a risk," Esmond said, "but when I got to know the team and learned more about Bold's unique approach, I was sold. We're building something really special here."

Wenger, who joins Bold from Arc Worldwide, brings nearly 15 years of retail and CPG experience to the team, and has led major campaigns for big brands including Mars Foods, Kraft Heinz, GSK, and Walmart. In her new role, she will lead Bold's entire Creative and Web Development team which represents roughly one third of the company. She will also provide strategic advice to clients to help shape Digital Shelf, Acquisition Marketing, and other efforts. "I joined Bold because of the people and because they recognize how important strategic creative is at the digital shelf," Wenger said. "I'm excited to be part of growing and crafting an even stronger offering for our clients."

In filling these roles, the company specifically sought leaders who could help to scale the fast-growing organization. "Team building skills are more important than ever," said Bold's President Allan Peretz. "In addition to their deep functional and industry expertise, Cassie and Lee are both proven coaches who will bring out the best in their teams."

The two new leaders join an already accomplished leadership team featuring veterans of Procter & Gamble, Deloitte, Advantage Solutions, and more.

ABOUT BOLD STRATEGIES, INC.

Bold Strategies helps brands grow faster. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Growth Team." The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives as well as proven agency leaders with experience on big brands, challenger brands, and private label. For more information, visit boldstrategies.com or call 1-877-GROWTH4.

