BOLD Strategies Ranks No. 259 on the Inc. 5000 List and No. 1 in Arkansas

eCommerce sales in the U.S. are expected to increase nearly 18% in 2021, according to eMarketer . Over the past year, BOLD has expanded its services in order to help clients capitalize on this rapid growth. The company is the first to offer fully managed end-to-end services across more than 20 direct-to-consumer (DTC) sites and leading retailer eCommerce stores, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Instacart.com.

"While we're proud of the Inc. 5000 recognition, we're even more proud of the growth our team members deliver for our clients every single day,'' BOLD Strategies President Allan Peretz said. "We're deeply thankful to all of the companies who have trusted us with their eCommerce business."

BOLD provides a solution to a major pain point in the eCommerce world, eliminating the need for brands to juggle multiple partnerships to make eCommerce work. "That is not only difficult but also ineffective," BOLD Senior Vice President of Solutions Darcy Ramler said. "We've made life easier by offering our clients all of the world-class technical and business talent they need under one roof. Our experts are trained to get the most out of the tools that power eCommerce, including Salsify, Skai, Klaviyo, Shopify Plus and many others. Whether a brand is experienced or just starting out, BOLD's technology, playbook and team of proven experts will help them deliver more growth with less headaches."

The annual Inc. 5000 ranking recognizes companies with proven track records, and BOLD Strategies joins an exclusive club alongside notable alumni such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia and Oracle. According to the publication, not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but they also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unexpected challenges. The 5,000 companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20, 2021.

Bold Strategies helps brands grow faster. We are "Your Complete eCommerce Growth Department", led by proven CPG experts. The founding team includes award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce executives with decades of marketing and management experience for brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, Pampers and The Art of Shaving.

