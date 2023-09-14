Bold Therapeutics Selected as 2023 'Company to Watch' by Life Sciences British Columbia

News provided by

Bold Therapeutics Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 08:15 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel metallotherapeutics, is announcing its selection by Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) for the 2023 'Company to Watch' Honour Roll.

E. Russell McAllister President and CEO
Jim Pankovich EVP, Clinical Development
This year marks the 25th Annual Life Sciences BC Awards that brings together industry leaders, researchers, investors, and stakeholders to celebrate their remarkable achievements. The ceremony will provide an opportunity to showcase the cutting-edge research, technological advancements, and collaborations that drive innovation in British Columbia's thriving life sciences community and takes place on September 14, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

"Following an exciting 2023 and positioned for a potentially even more exciting 2024, we are honored to be recognized by our peers as a 'Company to Watch' by LSBC," said E. Russell McAllister, President and CEO of Bold Therapeutics. "This recognition reflects the rapid progress we have made since our founding in June 2018, as well as the recent clinical success of our lead compound, BOLD-100, with positive proof-of-concept data in the treatment of not just one, but three different difficult-to-treat gastrointestinal cancer indications: colorectal, biliary tract and gastric. It also speaks to the potentially life-changing impact BOLD-100 could have on patient outcomes in the future. This has truly been a team effort, and I want to recognize my friends and colleagues, Jim Pankovich, EVP of Clinical Development, Mark Bazett, Senior Director of Preclinical Development, and Glenn Walthall, Chairman of the Board and CIO of Gaston Capital Partners, our lead investor, whose combined efforts and leadership over the past five years have allowed us to reach this important milestone."

Bold Therapeutics' BOLD-100 is a first-in-class metallotherapeutic with a unique multimodal mechanism-of-action. Interim results presented at AACR (April 2023) and ASCO (June 2023) showed robustly positive efficacy and safety results in advanced colorectal, biliary tract and gastric cancer patients, with clear advantages over existing alternatives, including Bayer's Stivarga® (regorafinib) and Taiho's Lonsurf® (trifluridine and tipiracil). Bold Therapeutics expects to initiate a multinational pivotal Phase 3 randomized trial in 2024, with an accelerated approval expected in 2027, as well as numerous parallel Phase 2 trials in other solid and liquid tumor indications.

Bold Therapeutics will be presenting as part of Canadian trade delegations at Bio Spain in Barcelona and BIO Europe in Munich in September and November, respectively, and is actively seeking development and commercialization partners for BOLD-100 in both Europe and Japan.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bold-therapeutics.com/.

Contact: E. Russell McAllister, CEO
[email protected]
(604) 262-9899

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.

