Bold Therapeutics to Initiate Phase 1b Trial of BOLD-100 in the Treatment of GI Cancers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anti-cancer therapies, announced that it has received clearance from Health Canada to initiate a Phase 1b trial of its first-in-class anti-resistance therapeutic, BOLD-100, in combination with FOLFOX for the treatment of gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and bile duct cancers.

"Based on compelling preclinical efficacy in combination with a wide range of anti-cancer agents, we are excited about the prospects of BOLD-100 in combination with FOLFOX," said Jim Pankovich, EVP of Clinical Development. "The combination of exciting preclinical data in a range of challenging solid tumor models, including gastric, pancreatic, triple-negative breast, and lung cancers, as well an encouraging safety profile seen in early clinical trials, supports the continued clinical development of BOLD-100. I am hopeful that these results translate into improved outcomes for patients, significantly advancing treatment of these devastating diseases."

Bold Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian federal corporation, was founded in 2018 by a team of biopharma industry veterans to develop and commercialize BOLD-100, a first-in-class anti-resistance therapeutic that appears to significantly enhance the activity of a wide range of other anti-cancer therapies by disabling a critical and previously untargeted resistance, survival and proliferation pathway common across cancers. Based on compelling preclinical and early clinical results, Bold Therapeutics is focusing its development efforts on some of the most challenging cancer indications where existing therapies are largely ineffective, resulting in a significant unmet medical need.

"As Bold Therapeutics' lead investor in its Series A round, we are pleased to see BOLD-100 advance further into the clinic," said Glenn Walthall, Chairman of Bold Therapeutics' Board and Chief Investment Officer of Gaston Capital Partners. "Bold's team continues to execute, and we look forward to the achievement of other key development and commercialization milestones in 2020 and beyond."

"In 2019, the Bold Therapeutics team built a strong foundation for rapid growth and development: raising capital, engaging with potential development partners, completing cGMP manufacturing of BOLD-100, establishing collaborations with leading academic institutions to further elucidate the mechanism of action of BOLD-100, and finalizing a protocol that should efficiently determine safety and preliminary efficacy in the treatment of GI cancers," said E. Russell McAllister, CEO. "I look forward to an exciting, data-driven 2020, with preliminary results from our pioneering Phase 1b trial expected by year-end."

