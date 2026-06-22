Bold Therapeutics to Participate in 2026 Metals in Medicine Gordon Research Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to develop and commercialize novel metallotherapeutics is headed to the prestigious 2026 Metals in Medicine Gordon Research Conference this week in Andover, New Hampshire. There, Dr. Shane Harrypersad of Bold will be participating in a panel and guiding discussion alongside other industry experts and leaders.

"The participation of Dr. Harrypersad from Bold Therapeutics as discussion leader in the session 'Opportunities and Challenges for the Advancement of Metal-Based Drugs in the Clinic' will provide participants valuable industry insight into the opportunities and challenges of advancing metal-based therapeutics from discovery to clinical development," stated Dr. Maria Contel, Conference Co-Chair and Professor of Chemistry, Brooklyn College. "At the same time, this role offers Bold Therapeutics a unique platform to engage with leading scientists, increase visibility within the metals-in-medicine community, explore new collaborations, and help shape future directions in the field."

Gordon Research Conferences create an engaging space for sharing and discussion of pre-publication research that showcases high impact discoveries in leading topic areas. This year's conference in Metals in Medicine is focused on Building Momentum for Targeted Metal-Based Therapeutics and Diagnostics. "As the leading clinical-stage Ruthenium-III based therapy, we are eager to lead the new wave of innovative metal-based therapies," stated Dr. Harrypersad.

The involvement in this conference is very exciting as Bold continues to build out their pipeline in the metallotherapeutics space. Notably through BOLD-100, the most clinically advanced metallotherapeutic currently in development. BOLD-100 is progressing through a global Phase 2 randomized controlled trial across sites in Canada, European Union, and South Korea. This trial is investigating BOLD-100's anticancer efficacy, but also includes important quality of life questionnaires focused on its neuroprotective potential. BOLD-100 has demonstrated protective effects against chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy leading to significant clinical benefit for patients with gastrointestinal cancer.

Please visit ClinicalTrials.gov for more information (NCT04421820).

For more information or for interest in investing, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bold-therapeutics.com/

Contact: Jim Pankovich, EVP

(604) 262 - 9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.