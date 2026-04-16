Bold Therapeutics' Clinical-Stage Anticancer Agent BOLD-100 Demonstrates Protective Effects Against Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded to develop and commercialize novel metallotherapeutics, has shared new data highlighting the ability of its lead asset, BOLD-100, to demonstrate protective effects against chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

BOLD-100 is a first-in-class, ruthenium-based anticancer agent in Phase 2 clinical development for advanced gastrointestinal (GI) cancers in combination with the chemotherapy regimen FOLFOX. BOLD-100 plus FOLFOX improves overall survival and progression-free survival in patients, including advanced colon (mCRC), gastric (GC), and bile duct cancers (BTC). While FOLFOX is a standard-of-care therapy for GI cancers, its clinical utility is limited by acute and chronic peripheral neuropathies which present in the majority of patients. Remarkably, in the ongoing Phase 2 development of BOLD-100, significantly lower than expected incidence of oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (OIPN) was observed in patients treated with BOLD-100 plus FOLFOX. Compared to FOLFOX alone historical benchmarks, BOLD-100 plus FOLFOX any-grade neuropathy was:

Colorectal Cancer ; 14% vs 53% benchmark

; 14% vs 53% benchmark Biliary tract cancer; 35% vs 58% benchmark

35% vs 58% benchmark Gastric Cancer; 19% vs 63% benchmark

"These clinical findings are promising given the prevalence of peripheral neuropathy among patients undergoing chemotherapy," said Mark Bazett, PhD, Senior Director of Preclinical Development. "The potential to improve patient outcomes while simultaneously improving quality of life is a key differentiating characteristic of BOLD-100. Our upcoming AACR presentation validates these important results in a range of preclinical models, and provides mechanistic understanding."

Bold Therapeutics will be attending the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual meeting later this month in San Diego from April 17-22, where they will present advanced in vivo and in vitro preclinical modelling of BOLD-100's neuroprotection, along with mechanism of action data.

Abstract Title: Clinical-stage Anticancer Agent BOLD-100 Demonstrates Protective Effects Against Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Session Time: April 21, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 14; Poster Board 11

Presentation Number: 5753

Abstract link: https://aacrjournals.org/cancerres/article/86/7_Supplement/5753/778155

Bold Therapeutics is currently advancing BOLD-100 through a global Phase 2 randomized controlled trial across sites in Canada, European Union, and South Korea. This trial is investigating BOLD-100's anticancer efficacy but also includes important quality of life questionnaires focused on its neuroprotective potential. Please visit ClinicalTrials.gov for more information (NCT04421820).

For more information or for interest in investing, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bold-therapeutics.com/

Contact: Jim Pankovich, EVP

(604)262-9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.