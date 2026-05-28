Bold Therapeutics' Clinical-Stage Anticancer Agent BOLD-100 Demonstrates Neuroprotective Potential when Utilized in Combination with FOLFOX for the Treatment of Advanced Gastrointestinal Cancers

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to develop and commercialize novel metallotherapeutics, is presenting data to support the neuroprotective potential of BOLD-100 when utilized in combination with FOLFOX for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers.

This data is presented in an abstract as part of the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago from May 29th to June 2nd.

OIPN Incidence: Comparing Benchmark to BOLD-100-001

Abstract title: Neuroprotective potential of BOLD-100 when utilized in combination with FOLFOX for the treatment of advanced gastrointestinal cancers.

Authors: Grainne M. O'Kane, Elena Elimova, Jennifer L. Spratlin, Rachel A. Goodwin, Elaine McWhirter, Petr Kavan, Joel R. Hecht, Dae Won Kim, Do-Youn Oh, Sun Young Rha, Seung Tae Kim, Moon Ki Choi, Dong-Hoe Koo, Mark Bazett, Malcolm Snow, Michelle A. Jones, Jim Pankovich

Abstract #: e15029

https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/264635

Summary

Results: 109 participants with advanced gastrointestinal cancer were evaluated in the study and all but one had prior chemotherapy in the advanced setting. 95% were previously treated with oxaliplatin (65%) or cisplatin (30%). 45 patients (41%) had prior neuropathy. On study, 24 patients (22%) experienced at least one oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy (OIPN) adverse event. Lower OIPN incidence was observed across all cohorts relative to benchmarks: mCRC (14% vs. 53%), BTC (32% vs. 68%), GC (19% vs. 63%), and pancreatic cancer (29% vs. 38%). Only 9 patients (8.2%) discontinued oxaliplatin, with only 2 attributed to OIPN. Of 69 dose reductions, 16 (23%) were due to OIPN. Patients at the highest BOLD-100 dose level (625 mg/m2) had the lowest OIPN incidence.

Conclusions: Analysis of safety and dosing data from this study suggests a potential neuroprotective effect of BOLD-100 against oxaliplatin-induced peripheral neuropathy.

Bold Therapeutics is currently advancing BOLD-100 through a global Phase 2 randomized controlled trial across sites in Canada, European Union, and South Korea. This trial is investigating BOLD-100's anticancer efficacy, but also includes important quality of life questionnaires focused on its neuroprotective potential. Please visit ClinicalTrials.gov for more information (NCT04421820).

For more information or for interest in investing, please visit the Company's website at https://www.bold-therapeutics.com/.

Source: Bold Therapeutics Inc.

Contact: Jim Pankovich, EVP

(604) 262-9899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bold Therapeutics Inc.