Bolden Skincare Just Launched Exclusive Products in Walmart Stores Nationwide

The Award-Winning Black-Owned Skincare Line Has Hit the Shelves of the Major Retailer

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden , the affordable skin care line coveted by skin enthusiasts & beauty influencers, is taking a big step in putting its fan-favorite products on the shelves of one of the world's biggest retailers. The black-owned, women-owned brand can NOW be found in the skincare aisles of more than 1,000 Walmart stores nationwide, with its biggest presence being in Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and California. The founders would love to take interviews as they build excitement around this monumental milestone.

The Bolden x Walmart collection features the Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner, the Skin Clarifying Cleanser, & the SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer in new & exclusive sizing, along w/ the exclusive Dark Spot Fix and Skin Basics Kit.

Since its launch in 2015, founders Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa exclusively sold the vegan & cruelty-free skincare line on Amazon, Costco.com, boutique beauty suppliers and the Bolden website. By making a move to such a significant retailer, they are continuing to provide accessible science-backed products that actually work on melanin-rich skin, a serious gap in the skincare market.

"Ndidi and I are very excited about our Walmart partnership, and the opportunity it presents. It's a major milestone for us in our mission to make the beauty space more inclusive. Our goal as always is to formulate high-quality skincare products that target the unique skincare concerns of black women like ourselves, and importantly, to offer them at affordable prices," Co-founder Chidozie expressed. "As Walmart shoppers ourselves, we appreciate Walmart's dedication to diversity in all aspects of its business."

Bolden has curated a collection of five products for Walmart customers including three of its top-selling products ( a Skin Clarifying Cleanser , a Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner , & an SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer) in new and exclusive sizing along with the debut of their Dark Spot Fix , which can only be found at Walmart. Consumers can also purchase the Skin Basics Kit - 3 steps of essentials which includes the cleanser, toner, & moisturizer. All products fall within a price range of $11.99 to $22.49, making them an affordable solution for top skin concerns while the prices of most modern-day luxuries are steadily increasing.

To celebrate the launch, Bolden is bringing together their Bolden Insiders, a community of more than 100+ influencers covering all platforms, to spread the great news about the launch and share their reviews of the exclusive Walmart line of products. However, the celebration will reach farther than the social channels, with the founders hosting meet-ups with customers, affectionately known as Bolden Beauties, at select Walmart stores.

The Bolden founders would love the opportunity to share more info about their big retail launch and what it means for other women entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses that are just looking for a seat at the table.

About The Bolden Company

Bolden is a premium Black-owned skincare line created by Chinelo Chidozie & Ndidi Obidoa to embolden black and brown women to confidently embrace their natural beauty. They recognized the need for highly effective and clinically proven products that address the unique skin care needs of women of color, and created an affordable, vegan & cruelty-free skincare line backed by science. The brand is home to the influencer cult-favorite SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer, long championed by the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina, & actress Yvonne Orji. Through its expertly crafted skin products tailor-made for women of color, Bolden has undoubtedly solidified itself as a leader within the Inclusive Beauty movement. Bolden has received coveted Beauty Awards from Into The Gloss, Women's Health, WWD, & Cosmopolitan, among others.

