BOLDEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCING TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDES TO PROMOTE NEUROGENESIS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease, today announced the closing of their $1.5M pre-seed convertible note financing. This financing provides important support to enable Bolden to advance its preclinical development of antisense oligonucleotides to promote neurogenesis. The round was led by Resolute Venture Partners, and included investments from Slater Technology Fund, Lifespan Vision Ventures, and multiple angel investors.

"We are very excited to have the support of our investors in pursuing our mission," said Johnny Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics. "These funds, along with the $1.8M Bolden has received in National Institutes of Health Small Business grants, will enable us to advance our preclinical candidates and generate important in vivo data that will hopefully inform our path towards clinical development."

Bolden's scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target, and Bolden has begun testing these antisense oligonucleotide candidates in vivo.

"Over the past few years, several important advancements have led to major progress in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions," said Justin Fallon, PhD, Scientific Co-Founder and Chair of Bolden Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board. "It is clear that many brain diseases which were once thought to be untreatable are now becoming addressable. We are working to develop our neurogenesis-promoting antisense oligonucleotide candidates to become effective treatments for these disorders."

"This financing will help Bolden build on its already exciting body of data to inform how and in which diseases our candidate interventions might be used," said Charlie Polsky, MD, Executive Chairman of Bolden Therapeutics. "We look forward to using these resources to better understand how these candidates may one day improve the lives of patients suffering from brain diseases."

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease. Bolden's foundational research originated from two Brown University research labs in Providence, RI. Bolden received two 'Golden Tickets' from Biogen, allowing the company to take residence at LabCentral and providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within that innovative ecosystem. Bolden's research facility is currently located at the Tufts Launchpad | biolabs incubator.

More information about Bolden Therapeutics can be found at www.boldentherapeutics.com.

