BOLDEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCING TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF ANTISENSE OLIGONUCLEOTIDES TO PROMOTE NEUROGENESIS

News provided by

Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease, today announced the closing of their $1.5M pre-seed convertible note financing. This financing provides important support to enable Bolden to advance its preclinical development of antisense oligonucleotides to promote neurogenesis. The round was led by Resolute Venture Partners, and included investments from Slater Technology Fund, Lifespan Vision Ventures, and multiple angel investors.

"We are very excited to have the support of our investors in pursuing our mission," said Johnny Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics. "These funds, along with the $1.8M Bolden has received in National Institutes of Health Small Business grants, will enable us to advance our preclinical candidates and generate important in vivo data that will hopefully inform our path towards clinical development."

Bolden's scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target, and Bolden has begun testing these antisense oligonucleotide candidates in vivo.

"Over the past few years, several important advancements have led to major progress in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions," said Justin Fallon, PhD, Scientific Co-Founder and Chair of Bolden Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board. "It is clear that many brain diseases which were once thought to be untreatable are now becoming addressable. We are working to develop our neurogenesis-promoting antisense oligonucleotide candidates to become effective treatments for these disorders."  

"This financing will help Bolden build on its already exciting body of data to inform how and in which diseases our candidate interventions might be used," said Charlie Polsky, MD, Executive Chairman of Bolden Therapeutics. "We look forward to using these resources to better understand how these candidates may one day improve the lives of patients suffering from brain diseases."

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.
Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease. Bolden's foundational research originated from two Brown University research labs in Providence, RI. Bolden received two 'Golden Tickets' from Biogen, allowing the company to take residence at LabCentral and providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within that innovative ecosystem. Bolden's research facility is currently located at the Tufts Launchpad | biolabs incubator.

More information about Bolden Therapeutics can be found at www.boldentherapeutics.com

SOURCE Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.