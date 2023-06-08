BOLDEN THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT AT THE 3RD ANNUAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDES FOR CNS SUMMIT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolden Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of CNS illnesses, today announced their invitation to present at the 3rd Annual Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit on June 6th-8th in Boston, MA.

"I am honored to have been invited to share Bolden's research at the upcoming Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit," said Anne Valat, Ph.D., Director of Research at Bolden Therapeutics. "This opportunity will allow for the broader scientific community to learn of the exciting progress we have made with our antisense development. We look forward to exchanging ideas with leaders in the RNA therapeutics ecosystem and identifying potential opportunities for collaboration."

Dr. Valat will present today, Thursday, June 8th at 11:30AM in the Hilton Boston Back Bay Ballroom.

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc.

Bolden Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat central nervous system diseases. The company's scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is developing antisense oligonucleotides to modulate this genetically-validated target. Bolden has antisense oligonucleotide candidates in hand that are ready for in vivo efficacy testing.

Bolden's research facilities are based within Tufts Launchpad | biolabs, a leading incubator for next-generation powerhouse biotech startups located in the Boston, MA. Prior to moving to biolabs, Bolden was based at LabCentral and its tenure was supported by two 'Golden Tickets' from Biogen, providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within that innovative ecosystem.

About Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit

The Oligonucleotides for CNS Summit is the only summit centered on the needs of biotech and pharma specific to CNS oligos. The Summit consists of three days including 20+ world-class speakers from the likes of Biogen, Ionis, Genentech, Eli Lilly, QurAlis, Praxis, and Servier. More information about this exciting event can be found at oligonucleotides-cns.com

