Bolder BioTechnology Receives NIH Grant to Advance Development of Novel Treatments for Acute Radiation Syndrome

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a two year Small Business Innovation Research Grant totaling $593,507 from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of The National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant is a joint research project between Bolder BioTechnology and Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis, IN). Lead Investigators for the grant are George Cox, Ph.D. of Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. and Christie Orschell, Ph.D. of Indiana University School of Medicine. The grant supports studies to understand the unique ability of combinations of Bolder BioTechnology's recombinant hematopoietic growth factors to improve survival when administered as late as 48 hours following lethal radiation exposure, a time when other therapies are ineffective. Receipt of the entire grant award is contingent upon the achievement of certain research milestones.

About Acute Radiation Syndrome

ARS is a collection of illnesses that occurs following exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation within a short period of time, such as might occur following a nuclear power plant accident or detonation of a nuclear weapon. Subjects acutely exposed to high dose radiation typically develop severe neutropenia (low numbers of neutrophils) and thrombocytopenia (low numbers of platelets) within days to weeks of exposure. Many subjects die during this time period from infections due to a lack of neutrophils or from uncontrolled bleeding due to a lack of platelets.

About Bolder BioTechnology

Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. is a private company using advanced protein engineering and bioconjugation technologies to create proprietary human protein pharmaceuticals with enhanced therapeutic properties. Additional information can be found at www.bolderbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company include, but are not limited to: (1) the Company's ability to successfully complete product research and development, including pre-clinical and clinical studies, and commercialization; (2) the Company's ability to obtain required government approvals; (3) the Company's ability to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, sales, distribution and marketing partners; and (4) the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its products before its competitors.

SOURCE Bolder BioTechnology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bolderbio.com

