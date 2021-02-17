Bolder Industries Expands Management Team as It Gets Close to Its Vision

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolder Industries, the pioneer in converting end-of-life tires into sustainable carbon black (BolderBlack®), petrochemicals (BolderOil), steel, and power announces key new hires to support the vision and growth of the business.

Michael Murray joins Bolder Industries as President/Director of Bolder Industries Europe Limited where he's heading up strategic partnerships and leading BI's European expansion efforts. Michael is considered one of the leading authorities in the global waste to products and chemicals arena and a forerunner in the development of the circular economy for waste plastic and tires. A Chartered Director, Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a Chartered Director Interviewer, Michael has over 29 years of business experience founding companies and developing technologies in waste to products and chemicals, recycling, alternative energy, telecommunications, IT, software, and construction.

Fafa Firouzkouhi joins Bolder Industries as Vice President of BolderOil Product Development. Fafa is an experienced business development, sales, and marketing executive with a track record of helping companies transform and innovate to solve complex business challenges. She comes to Bolder Industries with more than 14 years of experience in project management, sales development, and operations for the Oil and Gas Industry. With a background in chemistry, Fafa will play a critical role in the ongoing product development for BolderOil.

Steve Renegar joins Bolder Industries as Strategic Sales Director. He has over 46 years of experience in the commodity (carbon black and polymers) and specialty chemical markets. Before joining Bolder Industries Steve served as Vice President of Sales at Pyrolyx USA, manufacturer of recovered carbon black (rCB) that is derived from waste tires. Prior to his role at Pyrolyx USA, Steve was a Vice President of Marketing and Sales for a global carbon black manufacturer (Continental Carbon). He has an MS in Chemistry and MBA degree.

"Key personnel has been and will continue to be the backbone of the Bolder Industries development and growth model. Technology can only do so much; it's the people who make the day-to-day decisions that will allow us to realize our potential as a business. Bringing Michael, Fafa and Steve on board is another step forward in furthering the vision of Bolder Industries," shared CEO Tony Wibbeler.

About Bolder Industries

The company's mission is to divert more solid waste from landfilling and incineration than any other single effort in the world. Traditional tire-waste recycling methods typically ignore greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, electricity consumption, and the destination of the "recycled" raw materials. Bolder Industries solves these challenges through cutting-edge technological developments and patents.

BolderBlack is a sustainable alternative to traditional carbon black produced using waste tires that would otherwise be in landfills or incinerated. BolderBlack is created in a net energy positive facility that emits 90% less CO2e and uses 90% less H2O than traditional methods.

