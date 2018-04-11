Bolder Manufacturing, LLC is pleased to announce and welcome Abraham Sarraf as Vice President of Sales

Abraham Sarraf is a well-known figure in the aircraft interiors industry with 30 years of experience. The last 20 years of his career were spent in various capacities with the Driessen Aerospace – Zodiac Aerospace Group. Within Zodiac Aerospace, Abraham held various management positions in Sales, Program Management, Marketing and Engineering where he was instrumental in the growth of the company.

Joe Gerber, President of Bolder Manufacturing, stated, "Abraham has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. His strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Bolder's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace."

Jim Rouleau, CEO of Airworthy Aerospace, stated, "I am very pleased that Abraham will be joining the Airworthy group of businesses. Abraham has a tremendous reputation in the industry and will bring his vast experience to help us to continue to grow and build our businesses and brand."

For more information, please contact us at press@boldermfg.com or visit the Bolder Manufacturing website at www.boldermfg.com.

About Bolder Manufacturing, LLC

Bolder Manufacturing is a global provider of world class custom aircraft and rail interior products and services – on time every time. Bolder Manufacturing has provided galleys, closets, class dividers, cart modules and other composite products to many of the world's airlines and rail companies for almost two decades. Bolder is owned by Airworthy Aerospace, LLC (www.airworthy.aero). Airworthy Aerospace provides customized, full-service aircraft interior solutions, superior products and personalized customer service to the global aviation industry.

