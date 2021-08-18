BoldHaus Ranks No. 4380 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 64 Percent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoldHaus (https://boldhaus.com/), the premier consulting and training company helping small and diverse business owners and self-employed professionals win corporate clients, today announced it is No. 4380 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Angelique Rewers, CEO and Founder of BoldHaus, plans for continued growth as her firm lands on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. With a record number of Americans starting their own companies, BoldHaus’ business consulting, conferences, membership community, and sales training programs are in high demand. Get business growth strategies and learn more about BoldHaus’ services, including membership in the BoldHaus Collective, at https://boldhaus.com/.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine and rank among America's fastest-growing companies," said Angelique Rewers, founder and CEO, BoldHaus, a WBENC-certified woman-owned enterprise. "With the number of people in the U.S. starting their own businesses hitting a 13-year high in 2020, more entrepreneurs than ever are seeking out the critical training, strategic consulting and business coaching they need to be successful. Our focus on demystifying the process of getting clients and growing a small business, combined with our proven, bold approaches, has made us the go-to experts for services-based experts and small business owners."

One of the ways in which BoldHaus supports small business owners and self-employed experts in winning and working with corporate and other large organizations is through the company's annual conference.

This year's conference, THE REAL DEAL (https://realdealevent.com/), will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Oct. 4 – Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

"Given the magnitude of changes in the business marketplace over the last 18 months, small business owners and self-employed professionals have to significantly pivot their approach to sales, marketing, revenue growth and client management," said Rewers. "This year at THE REAL DEAL conference, we'll help our attendees to rethink, recalibrate and reposition their businesses so they can not only create financial success, but also continue to drive positive change in the world, which is equally important to today's socially conscious entrepreneurs."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies on the list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."



About BoldHaus

BoldHaus is a globally recognized, award-winning provider of training, consulting and mentorship services to help small business owners win corporate and other B2B clients. The company works with small business owners from more than 72 countries worldwide, with a particular focus on consultants, executive coaches, professional service providers, speakers, experts and diversity-owned businesses. Founded in 2010 as The Corporate Agent, the company rebranded in July 2021 to BoldHaus. The company is based in Boca Raton, FL, and is certified by WBENC as a woman-owned company. Learn more at https://boldhaus.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

