Boldin Strengthens Its DIY Retirement Platform With Social Security Reduction Modeling

As Social Security uncertainty grows, Boldin gives retirement planners a tool to confidently prepare for multiple outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldin, the retirement planning platform built to give people clarity and confidence over their financial future, today announces Social Security benefit reduction modeling: a new capability that lets future retirees see exactly how a potential cut to their benefits could affect their long-term retirement outlook–and what they can do about it.

Social Security modeling

The feature arrives as Social Security's long-term outlook remains unpredictable. The Congressional Budget Office projects the Social Security trust fund could be depleted by 2032. Without legislative intervention, benefits may be reduced by as much as 28 percent. For the millions of Americans who count on Social Security as a cornerstone of their retirement income, the question of what happens to those benefits is one worth planning for today. Boldin's new tool lets them do exactly that.

"Social Security is one of the most consequential and most uncertain inputs in any retirement plan, and right now, millions of Americans are asking what happens to their future if benefits get cut," said Steve Chen, CEO and Founder of Boldin. "This feature is about giving people the ability to look that question directly in the face and plan confidently around multiple outcomes, not just the best-case scenario."

How It Works

Available to all Boldin members at no additional cost, the Social Security reduction modeling tool can be accessed directly within a member's existing plan. From there, planners can toggle on a benefit reduction scenario, set a custom reduction percentage and start year, and watch their full plan update in real time, including income projections, retirement cash flow, and spending scenarios. The default assumption mirrors current CBO projections: a 28 percent reduction beginning in 2032. But planners can test any scenario they choose, from a modest trim to a complete elimination, across all Social Security income in their plan, including spousal and survivor benefits. A more in-depth tutorial can be found here.

The update is a natural extension of what Boldin already does: model the interconnected variables of a person's entire financial life–including income, taxes, Social Security, housing, and healthcare–so that people can make decisions with confidence, and grounded in their actual financial picture.

Boldin already allows planners to model different claiming ages and strategies, compare lifetime income across scenarios, and understand how timing decisions can add up to tens of thousands of dollars over a retirement. Benefit reduction modeling adds a critical new dimension: preparing for an outcome that no one can fully predict.

Built for the Moment, and the Movement

The addition reflects both planner demand and a broader shift in how Americans are approaching retirement planning. Millions of Americans remain underprepared for retirement, and a growing share are turning to self-serve digital tools to fill the gap, seeking the depth of a traditional financial planner without the percentage-of-assets price tag that has historically put that level of guidance out of reach.

Boldin is built specifically for that audience. With more than 80,000 paying planners, over 150,000 monthly active members, and customers who stay on the platform for an average of five years, Boldin has established itself as the platform of choice for engaged, hands-on planners. Boldin AI, the platform's integrated AI assistant, has already generated more than 1.5M messages, and planners who engage with it trial the paid tier at nearly five times the rate of those who don't.

About Boldin

Boldin is a retirement planning platform that helps people plan with clarity and retire with confidence. With 250+ planning inputs covering income, taxes, Social Security, housing, and healthcare, Boldin models an entire retirement picture so people can see where they stand, run scenarios, and make decisions aligned with their own goals. Boldin AI provides personalized guidance grounded in each person's actual plan, with the option to work directly with a human fiduciary advisor at any time. To learn more, visit boldin.com.

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SOURCE Boldin