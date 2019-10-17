Boldly named to Fortune's 50 best workplaces list

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldly Premium Subscription Staffing, a 100% remote company, with 110 employees in 23 states, has been named one of Fortune Magazine's "50 Best Small Workplaces."

Announced October 17th, the list highlights successful small businesses across the country that have curated a culture where employees thrive. Businesses made the cut by offering opportunities for professional development, maintaining a healthy work-life balance and creating positive relationships among management and employees.

"We are honored to be named to this list," said Boldly CEO and founder Sandra Lewis. "It reinforces the values of our company - that both employers and employees thrive when we are purposeful about the things that matter most."

Boldly launched in 2012, offering an innovative subscription staffing service aimed at helping businesses grow faster and become more productive. Through Boldly's subscription model, companies can now get Fortune 500-trained, highly-qualified, and hand-selected remote talent for the exact hours they need each month without hiring them directly, giving them the flexibility to move quickly without the complexity and delay of recruiting.

It's not only a boon for their clients, executives at companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, and Zendesk. Unlike the gig-economy, Boldly is ahead of the curve - offering employees W2 positions that are fully remote and pay benefits - even for part-timers. The flexibility and quality of the work help Boldly attract and retain the best talent enjoyed by world-class clients.

Thousands of the world's top talent—including many with years of experience at leading companies—are leaving the office behind in favor of remotely contributing to teams they're passionate about. Last year alone, Boldly received 32,000 job applications.

"The subscription economy has allowed us to create exactly the culture that this Fortune Magazine list celebrates," Lewis said. "We have been able to refocus the hiring process on the fundamentals - attracting and retaining the people who are the perfect fit. Boldly allows people - both candidates and clients - to focus on what they do best and not spin their wheels in the process to get there. When that happens, everyone is happy."

Boldly is a premium subscription staffing company supporting founders and executives by providing them with highly experienced remote staff based in the U.S., on a simple monthly subscription. Find Boldly online on their website, on Facebook, on Twitter, and on LinkedIn.

