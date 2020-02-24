Boldsquare Expands Senior Capabilities with Addition of Janet Brewer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldsquare, one of the Southeast's leading strategy and communications practices, announced today that Janet Brewer has joined its senior team to further enhance its service offering to CEOs and C-suite leaders across the world.

Brewer's experience includes a long career in senior communications and marketing roles with leading U.S. and global public organizations. Most recently, she was Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority and served on its executive leadership team. She also held communications and leadership positions with global technology business NCR, information powerhouse LexisNexis, and automotive industry software provider Reynolds & Reynolds.

As part of the Boldsquare team, Brewer will work with chief executives and operational leaders to drive strategic change, engage key stakeholders and enhance reputation. Boldsquare works with public companies and private businesses across the United States, Canada and Europe, helping clients drive top and bottom-line performance and effectively influence and motivate audiences that matter most to them.

Dylan Jones, Managing Partner of Boldsquare commented, "Janet is an outstanding professional who has spent time on the strategy frontline as a key member of executive leadership teams at major companies. Her extensive experience and deep expertise will be a huge benefit to current and future Boldsquare clients looking to drive business and cultural change within their organizations."

"A growing number of executives and organizations are turning to Boldsquare's seasoned leaders to advance their businesses and activate key audiences," said Brewer. "I'm excited to join this incredibly talented team that is dedicated to helping companies improve performance and achieve results while engaging the people who make that possible."

Boldsquare is a multi-disciplined strategy and communications practice founded in 2018 to provide executive leadership teams with counsel to drive top and bottom-line performance and more effectively influence and motivate audiences that matter most to them.

Boldsquare's strategic counsel and tactical executions are delivered by highly experienced professionals whose expertise includes helping global billion-dollar companies, CEOs, boards of directors and communication leaders drive business and cultural improvement.

