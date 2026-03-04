Boldtek Records 467.9% User Growth and 359.02% Engagement Increase With Website Redesign; A Study By Digital Silk

MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, partnered with Boldtek to execute a strategic website redesign that resulted in significant increases in total users, engagement time, and session activity.

The engagement focused on modernizing Boldtek's digital infrastructure and strengthening its ability to attract, engage, and retain users through improved UX architecture and SEO structure.

Strengthening Digital Performance Through Strategic Redesign

Boldtek required a website experience that better aligned with its growth goals and audience expectations. The previous digital structure limited discoverability and did not fully support user engagement across key pages.

Primary objectives included:

Improving site architecture and navigation clarity

Increasing user engagement duration

Strengthening SEO foundations

Enhancing technical performance and responsiveness

In competitive digital environments, structural clarity and optimized UX directly influence engagement metrics.

A Conversion and Engagement-Focused Approach

Digital Silk approached the redesign under its Web Design Services framework, focusing on both acquisition and engagement performance.

The redesign strategy included:

Rebuilding information hierarchy

Optimizing page layouts for clarity

Enhancing technical SEO structure

Improving page speed and mobile responsiveness

Refining calls to action across user pathways

The updated platform was structured to improve user retention while increasing organic visibility.

Measurable Results Following Launch

After launch, Boldtek recorded measurable improvements:

Total users increased by 467.9% compared to the same period the previous year Average engagement time improved by 46.69%, reaching 54 seconds per session Engaged sessions increased by 359.02%

These outcomes reflect the impact of aligning UX design, SEO structure, and performance optimization within a unified digital strategy.

Readers can review the full project breakdown in the detailed Boldtek case study on Digital Silk's website.

Website Redesign as a Growth Strategy

Modern websites must operate as:

Visibility drivers

Engagement platforms

Lead generation engines

Authority-building assets

When user experience, technical performance, and structured content architecture align, digital platforms can support measurable growth in both traffic and engagement.

Organizations seeking to evaluate their website performance can request a consultation through Digital Silk's Request a Quote page.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Miami Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

