Boldyn Networks Adds Scalable 1.6Tb/s Wavelengths to its Fiber Network in New York and New Jersey

Advanced network enhancements powered by Ciena's WaveLogic 6 coherent optical technology benefits carriers, enterprises and hyperscalers with reliable, high-speed connections between data centers

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest shared network infrastructure providers, today announced the deployment of scalable wavelength service up to 1.6Tb/s per channel across its fiber network in New York and New Jersey. Boldyn is one of the first in the world to implement WaveLogic 6 technology from Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), significantly enhancing network capacity and efficiency to meet the growing demands of carriers, enterprises and hyperscalers seeking reliable, high-capacity connections between data centers.

The integration of Ciena's WaveLogic 6 technology enables Boldyn Networks to deliver the best transport economics for high-capacity, high-growth applications. Boldyn's offering combines the industry's leading coherent technology with a simple, server-like operational model using Ciena's Waveserver platform to drive down cost per bit and reduce energy consumption.

"We're providing a solution that supports the need driven by AI to transmit massive amounts of data quickly and efficiently," said Marc Rohleder, Chief Technology Officer of Boldyn Networks, US. "Deploying Ciena's WaveLogic 6 technology will keep our network, and our customers, ahead of the curve and prepared for future growth."

Boldyn's offering is scalable to meet the current and future growth needs of its customers, including 100Gb/s, 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s, and up to 1.6Tb/s. Ciena's WaveLogic 6 will support up to 1.6Tb/s single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, 1.2Tb/s across 1,000km distances, and 800Gb/s over the longest links.

"Boldyn is at the forefront of deploying our next-generation coherent optical technology across its network in New York and New Jersey," said Kevin Sheehan, Ciena's Chief Technology Officer for the Americas. "WaveLogic 6 uses advanced coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber, enabling Boldyn to efficiently scale its network to support more traffic and faster speeds for carriers, enterprises and hyperscalers alike."

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks to smart campuses–through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company–Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. www.boldyn.com

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

