Boldyn Networks closes acquisition of Cellnex's private networks business

LONDON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced the close of its acquisition of Cellnex's private networks business unit. This largely includes Edzcom, a Finnish pioneer and European market leader that designs, builds, and operates private 4G and 5G networks across enterprise customers in the manufacturing, transport hubs, oil and gas, energy generation, and mining industries. This bold move positions the neutral host leader as a key player in the growing private networks market and widens its portfolio of wireless solutions.

With this acquisition, Boldyn is obtaining a portfolio of more than 50 private networks implementations in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK for world-class enterprises. These dynamic private networks enable industry 4.0 innovation for customers by interconnecting assets, people, and equipment in an agile, sustainable, and safe way. Closing of this acquisition also builds on Boldyn's 5G overall strategy goals.

"At Boldyn, we're leading the way in reimagining and deploying the wireless public, hybrid and private networks underpinning our customers' digital transformations," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks. "By bringing Cellnex's private networks business unit under the Boldyn umbrella, not only are we acquiring additional expertise, but growing our capability to interconnect the most complex environments. From heavy industry facilities, transport systems, city-wide networks and large venues to ports and nuclear power plants, we continue to be the neutral host partner of choice for our customers."

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO of Edzcom, said: "We're excited to join Boldyn Networks to further develop our combined leading private networks expertise and offering. Boldyn is disrupting the industry with an impressive portfolio of neutral host solutions, which gives us the opportunity to continue in our innovation journey. And with the private networks market opportunity growing at an accelerated pace, I have no doubt we'll grow stronger, and continue entering new markets, always with our customers at the centre."

Cellnex's private networks business unit -the Edzcom team- will become part of Boldyn's Group Strategy team as a strategic part of the company's future growth.

To this end, Justin Berger, Group CSO for Boldyn said: "Cellnex's private networks business unit is a perfect addition to the Boldyn family as we strive to provide more top-tier connectivity to power industrial transformation. We'll increasingly see bespoke private networks enable 5G use cases. Like enterprise automation, advanced robotics, video surveillance, smart IoT devices working in large areas, employee safety, and many others. Private 5G networks provide secure connectivity to unlock new services and the ability for customers to control and monitor the network in real time."

"We can't wait to contribute with developing more 5G use cases that can drastically improve efficiency and productivity across many sectors," he added.

