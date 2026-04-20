Boldyn Networks expands community college residential offering with Alabama Community College System renewal

ResNet deployments across multiple campuses support expansion of residential connectivity for community colleges

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared communications infrastructure, today announced continued growth of its US community college portfolio following renewal through the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Joint Purchase Agreement (JPA). As more community colleges expand residential offerings, Boldyn is delivering scalable, high-performance connectivity designed specifically for student living environments.

The renewal enables institutions across the ACCS to access preferred pricing and streamlined procurement for Boldyn's residential connectivity (ResNet) and campus network solutions. Developed through a competitive bid process, the ACCS JPA identifies approved vendors capable of delivering networking, communications, and technology services across participating institutions.

The agreement builds on Boldyn's growing footprint supporting residential connectivity at community colleges nationwide. The company currently delivers ResNet programs at:

Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL, works with Boldyn to support mission‑critical residential connectivity, ensuring cadets have consistent, secure Wi‑Fi in on‑campus housing.

in Marion, AL, works with Boldyn to support mission‑critical residential connectivity, ensuring cadets have consistent, secure Wi‑Fi in on‑campus housing. Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minnette, AL, partnered with Boldyn since 2017 to provide seamless Wi-Fi to its two residence halls.

in Bay Minnette, AL, partnered with Boldyn since 2017 to provide seamless Wi-Fi to its two residence halls. Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Located at the highest elevation of any college in the state, LTCC chose Boldyn's ResNet for its very first on-campus residence hall, which will begin housing students in the fall of this year.

(LTCC) in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Located at the highest elevation of any college in the state, LTCC chose Boldyn's ResNet for its very first on-campus residence hall, which will begin housing students in the fall of this year. Richard Bland College in Petersburg, VA, selected Boldyn as its ResNet partner to provide dependable, student‑focused connectivity across campus housing. Since partnering with Boldyn in 2008 the campus has seen overall requests for tech support eliminated.

"Community colleges are playing a growing role in supporting residential student populations, and connectivity is central to that experience," said Matt Loecke, SVP Higher Education, Boldyn Networks. "Our deployments are designed to provide reliable, high-performance networks that scale with enrollment and support both student success and campus operations. The ACCS renewal reinforces our commitment to expanding these solutions across the community college market."

Boldyn's residential network deployments in community college environments are designed to support:

High-density student housing connectivity

Reliable coverage across residential halls and common areas

Seamless integration with campus IT environments

Scalable infrastructure to support enrollment growth

Predictable cost structures aligned with community college budgets

On top of ResNet, today Boldyn supports close to 20 community colleges with other services like video, managed IT, and executive advisory services.

The ACCS JPA simplifies procurement by enabling participating institutions to access pre-approved vendors and move more quickly from planning to deployment. As more community colleges expand housing, connectivity is becoming a foundational component of student experience and campus operations.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

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SOURCE Boldyn Networks