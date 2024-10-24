Boldyn Networks introduces Private 5G as a Service to drive digital transformation

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) unveiled Private 5G as a Service, a new service offering for enterprise customers that delivers the full power of Private 5G, enhancing digital transformation efforts without the burden of significant investment or maintenance.

Private 5G as a Service. The backbone of enterprise digital transformation.

Boldyn, a world-recognised leader in shared networks infrastructure and Europe's leading private networks provider with more than 60 deployments, is investing 300 million EUR to support the broader adoption of Private Networks worldwide. It has designed its private 5G service to improve safety, increase cybersecurity, and enhance operational efficiency through more accessible and reliable connectivity.

How does it work?

Private 5G as a Service is the first in the industry to offer four tiers of service levels, allowing organisations to customise services to align with their needs, with the convenience of paying in monthly instalments. The tiers, named Innovation, Digitalisation, Automation, and Mission-Critical, range from using wireless technology to test 5G use cases to achieve maximum control over mission-critical objectives. Services include network operations, monitoring, maintenance, annual health checks, and spare parts management.

Private 5G enables connectivity for new technologies like smart machines, AR/VR applications, V2X, robotics, and video capacity. It complements Wi-Fi for reliable outdoor coverage, better handover for moving assets, and increased capacity for data from sensors and cameras, ensuring high uptime for critical devices. This enhances operational efficiency through remote and predictive management and improves safety by reducing the need for physical presence in hazardous locations. Outsourcing Private 5G as a Service allows teams to mitigate large initial costs and focus on core business activities instead of network management.

Boldyn's new offering ensures peace of mind for enterprise customers by customising technology to meet specific use case requirements. From small hospitals needing reliable diagnostic controls to ports with complex automation needs, Boldyn's tiered service model simplifies the selection of Private 5G service packages. Designed with enterprise use cases in mind, Boldyn's unique service tiers match technology with enterprise needs, streamlining the adoption of Private Networks technology and ensuring it delivers tangible business outcomes.

Private 5G restricts unauthorised access increasing cybersecurity and significantly reducing the risk of external threats. It connects numerous people and devices to boost operational efficiency. It facilitates device-to-cloud communication and enhances environmental compliance through automated climate and lighting control. Once attainable only through significant upfront investment, Private 5G as a Service now broadens access to these benefits for more enterprises, paying in manageable monthly instalments.

Speaking on how market trends and demands are driving a significant rise of 'as a Service' models, Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst, Private Networks at Omdia, said: "According to Omdia 2024 survey data 'high deployment cost' is the leading challenge to private network deployment. This means that innovation in business model and a shift to opex-based purchasing is needed to enable more enterprises to start their private networks' journey."

Mikko Uusitalo, CEO, Private Networks Europe at Boldyn Networks, said: "This service has revolutionised our value proposition, enabling clients to benefit from a reliable network without the need for significant technology investments upfront. This dedicated service offers substantial savings in terms of time, resources, and finances. We handle network operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity, eliminating the need for in-house capabilities and resources."

"With decades of experience in designing and deploying private networks, we understand our customers' desired business outcomes. We've seen a significant demand for services that align technology with customers' specific use case needs. With many customers already opting for monthly payment instalments, we have identified a growing demand for an 'as a Service' solution that matches technology with their needs, rather than just pushing 5G to enterprises. We are committed to making Private Networks more accessible by funding digital transformation enterprise projects. This commitment, combined with our range of service levels, now makes Private 5G accessible to a wide array of organisations." Adds Uusitalo.

The Port of Kemi in Finland is among the first European organisations to utilise Private 5G as a Service for various use case scenarios. Markku Rautio, CEO at the Port of Kemi, said: "Boldyn has played a crucial role in driving digital transformation at our port. Their solutions have enabled us to address real-time vessel and cargo management challenges, particularly those posed by extreme weather conditions. This has significantly optimised the movements and wait times of vessels coming into the port. By opting for a service-based subscription, we have seamlessly integrated this technology, benefiting from Boldyn's expert consultancy, management, and maintenance, with complete peace of mind."

For more information visit: https://www.boldyn.com/solutions/private-5g-networks/private-5g-as-a-service-boldyn

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses –through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company- Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

