Boldyn Networks successfully powers grand reopening of Cincinnati Convention Center with next-gen connectivity

CINCINNATI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest neutral host providers, today announced the successful launch of its advanced wireless operations at the newly reimagined Cincinnati Convention Center operated by Legends Global. Following an 18-month, top-to-bottom transformation of the venue and surrounding district, Boldyn officially assumed network operations on January 1, culminating in the flawless delivery of high-speed connectivity for the venue's first major event: Redsfest 2026.

The Convention Center redevelopment is a signature element of Cincinnati's broader plan to revitalize the downtown convention district. With the new Elm Street Plaza now open and the newly announced Marriott hotel expected to connect via skybridge, the project is designed to increase event activity, elevate guest experiences, and spark renewed economic energy across downtown.

A high-performing debut at Redsfest

Redsfest, the venue's largest annual event held on January 16–17, served as the ultimate debut for Boldyn's next-gen infrastructure. To support the thousands of fans in attendance, Boldyn delivered a future-ready Wi-Fi 6E network, providing:

Massive Bandwidth: Effortlessly handling high-density crowds and data-heavy fan interactions

Effortlessly handling high-density crowds and data-heavy fan interactions Seamless Reliability: Enabling smooth operations for exhibitors, ticket scanning, and live social media engagement

Enabling smooth operations for exhibitors, ticket scanning, and live social media engagement Customizable User Experience: A modern captive portal offering attendees streamlined access and personalized service tiers

"Opening the next chapter of the Cincinnati Convention Center with this level of connectivity is a major win for our city and our guests," said Rodney Faulk, General Manager, Legends Global. "Boldyn's support during Redsfest was exceptional. Their team ensured that our most high-profile annual event ran without a single digital disruption, proving that this venue is now equipped to handle the most demanding technology requirements in the industry."

Boldyn will continue to staff the venue with on-site technical experts and manage all network services for incoming events through its collaboration with Legends Global.

A standout partnership in a complex redevelopment environment

From the start of construction, Boldyn has been embedded with project teams from the City of Cincinnati, 3CDC , and Legends Global to coordinate design reviews, technical requirements, and installation timing to ensure that the network is ready on day one, despite the complexity of an active construction environment.

"This entire redevelopment demanded tight coordination, flexibility, and deep technical expertise, which is exactly the kind of environment where Boldyn excels," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks, US. "We've been hands-on with every partner throughout the renovation to make sure the new network delivers the next level of connectivity services this reimagined convention center deserves."

Supporting Cincinnati's Downtown Convention District transformation

The reinvention of the Cincinnati Convention Center marks a major investment in the city's future. As new public spaces and hospitality developments come online, including the future Marriott hotel, Boldyn Networks is committed to supporting the district's long-term vision.

With the Cincinnati Convention Center's reopening, Boldyn is not only powering the return of major events but helping set the stage for the next chapter of growth and innovation across downtown Cincinnati.

