Boldyn Networks to bring 5G to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest shared network infrastructure providers, was chosen to deliver 5G connectivity at the KFC Yum! Center, an iconic ASM Global-managed multi-use arena in downtown Louisville. Home to the Louisville Cardinal men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball teams, the KFC Yum! Center is the second largest arena used for college basketball in the US and hosts nearly 120 games, concerts and special events annually.

Boldyn's 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) will improve the arena's connectivity experience by delivering enhanced speed and security for guests, staff, and vendors. While the upgrade is underway, Boldyn will maintain uninterrupted and seamless mobile connectivity for KFC Yum! Center's busy event schedule.

"Strong connectivity makes all the difference when you're hosting record-breaking concerts one day and major sporting events the next," said Eric Granger, General Manager, KFC Yum! Center. "With support from the Louisville Arena Authority, we look forward to working with Boldyn Networks to enhance our network at the KFC Yum! Center and elevate the experience for the tens of thousands of guests who walk through our doors every week."

A recent study by Boldyn Networks shows that 93% of event-goers still prefer the environment of live events over staying home. Robust and reliable connectivity is critical to that experience, with many fans using venue networks to access their tickets (77%), post to social media (87%), and pay for concessions using their e-wallet (30%).

"Here in Louisville and worldwide, we're proud to be ASM Global's connectivity partner of choice to provide innovative solutions for hundreds of venues worldwide. This latest partnership will provide a game-changing network to power seamless fan experiences at the KFC Yum! Center and throughout the Louisville community," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks, US.

"Together with Boldyn, we're providing immersive and captivating guest experiences at our venues. This high-quality connectivity upgrade for the KFC Yum! Center, an ACM Arena of the Year nominee, is a major win for our attendees, staff, and the diverse talent performing in the venue," said Jason Oberlander, ASM Global's Chief Commercial Officer.

Earlier this year, Boldyn Networks announced a groundbreaking partnership expansion with ASM Global to provide 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi, and private networks in their sports and entertainment venues and convention centers worldwide. Combining ASM Global's premium venue portfolio with Boldyn's industry-leading expertise and solution set, the two are set to make ASM Global venues among the most technologically advanced in the world.

This collaboration with the LAA adds to Boldyn's leading and growing portfolio of connectivity projects in the region:

Apogee Telecom, now a Boldyn Networks company, operates the wireless network for the University of Louisville residence halls, providing students with a world-class connectivity experience.

Boldyn's recently upgraded 5G network at Churchill Downs, provides reliable, high-capacity connectivity for fans during the "greatest two minutes in sports."

Whether it's the Kentucky Derby, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, or students and faculty across the University of Louisville campus, Boldyn's world-class neutral host infrastructure delivers a transformational experience and streamlined operations across the community.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It combines the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks to smart campuses–through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company–Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. www.boldyn.com

About ASM Global

Award-winning ASM Global is the world's No. 1 development and full-service venue company focused on client-first approaches for driving significant financial success. The company's elite network spans five continents featuring a portfolio of more than 400 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues.

ASM Global translates its unique visionary ownership experience into innovative project development, planning and execution, content programming, curated guest-immersive experiences, locally tailored solutions, and optimized revenue streams for our client's properties and surrounding communities. Focused on value creation and economic growth, ASM Global realizes venue business potential to elevate the profitability and profile of our clients and partners. We cultivate strong, inclusive relationships with the communities we work and live in while championing the welfare and development of our employees and small business partners, resulting in a more cohesive, resilient and vibrant community.

ASM Global's expertise and commitment extends across existing venue management, new venue development, and transformative renovation projects across the most exciting properties in the industry including: Kai Tak Sports Park (Hong Kong), Ceasars Superdome (New Orleans, LA), The Moscone Convention Center (San Francisco, CA), AO Arena (Manchester, UK), Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA), Desert Diamond Arena (Glendale, AZ), and Fishers Event Center (Fishers, IN).

