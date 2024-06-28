Boldyn Networks turns one, connects over a billion people worldwide

Two acquisitions, new major projects and significant operational milestones mark an expanded global presence

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) celebrates its one-year anniversary as a new brand, bringing together industry-leading companies that have set the bar for advanced neutral host technologies around the world. By designing, building, operating, and funding shared communications infrastructure across key cities, venues, and businesses, Boldyn is transforming how people live, work and play – connecting over a billion people.

The shared communications powerhouse is shaping the industry with an unprecedented portfolio of neutral host solutions, supported by a team of bold and highly skilled experts, and years of experience in the public and private sectors.

During its inaugural year, Boldyn is on track to achieve its ambition of becoming the world's largest neutral host provider through strong organic growth and the additional acquisitions of Edzcom, Cellnex's private networks business unit in Europe, and Apogee Telecom in the US, the leading provider of on-campus connectivity infrastructure in the US higher education sector.

"We have a compelling vision for an interconnected future. Our Boldyn Networks name represents our drive to be innovative, bold, and dynamic. I'm thrilled to say that after a year, we're achieving exactly that—partnering with our customers to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions that address tomorrow's most significant challenges," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks. "Our neutral host approach will help move communities forward and make inclusive network access the status quo. I'm looking forward to the next 12 months as we continue to deliver the advanced shared network infrastructure that will shape a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future."

Leprince added: "During our first year we picked up multiple industry awards for our business acquisitions and integration. We have expanded even further, with our growth into private networks in Europe and US higher education. I'm extremely proud of the work our team does – from enabling interconnected transport to connecting venues and creating smart cities across the world."

Sarah Roberts, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Boldyn Networks, said: "I'm especially proud of our people who rallied behind our bold new brand. Their creative thinking, hard work, and dedication are why we have established ourselves among the biggest neutral host providers in the world. Boldyn's impact isn't measured in deployments or sites, it's engraved in human stories. From building Rome's digital future to connecting every corner of New York and enabling military families or students in large smart campuses with powerful networks. This is what we celebrate today and what our brand represents. Boldyn Networks doesn't just talk about the future. It exists to help build it. By moving the industry forward through shared infrastructure and deep collaboration."

Connecting over a billion people all over the world, one project at a time

Boldyn is realising its purpose of unlocking the power of an interconnected future, for millions of people on three continents, through significant projects over the last 12 months:

United Kingdom and Ireland: bringing high-speed mobile and fibre connectivity to more places than ever before

Boldyn is building a new digital infrastructure for London in partnership with Transport for London and the mobile operators Three, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2. More than 40 underground stations have high-speed mobile coverage to date, serving millions of passengers every day. Above ground, together with Three and EE, Boldyn has been deploying small cells to increase mobile network capacity in London's busiest high streets. And across a number of London's boroughs, Boldyn has brought high-speed fibre connectivity to public buildings and assets such as CCTV. In Sunderland, Boldyn is partnering with the City Council, to create the UK's most advanced smart city, using OpenRAN to enhance the fan experience at key live sports and e-sports venues across the city through the Sunderland Open Network Ecosystem (SONET) project. Out in the North Sea, the company's second partnership with Ørsted will see a high-speed mobile network built at Hornsea 3, the world's largest offshore wind farm, providing power to over 3.3 million UK homes. And in Ireland, Boldyn continues to provide leading manufacturing, technology, and public sector organisations with the enhanced 4G and 5G mobile connectivity required to transform key business processes and public services.

United States: investing billions of dollars in critical infrastructure in entertainment venues, transit, military bases, and commercial real estate

In addition to the Apogee acquisition, which expands its higher education capabilities to hundreds of colleges and universities, Boldyn is transforming connectivity in the US by heavily investing in critical communications infrastructure across the country. In the military sector, Boldyn brought mission-critical, base-wide connectivity to the country's largest and most active US Army Basic Combat Training installation- Fort Jackson Army base in Columbia, SC - through the installation of a best-in-class wireless network. Boldyn is redefining the fan experience across the US by providing critical connectivity to some of the most important sports and entertainment arenas, such as the Sacramento Kings' Golden 1 Center. An extension of its partnership with the preeminent venue and live experience company ASM Global will deliver connectivity in hundreds of venues worldwide. In the transit space, Boldyn is partnering with all major carriers to provide wireless connectivity for millions of riders in both San Francisco and NYC. Boldyn has also been selected to deliver next-gen 5G connectivity for all mobile carriers at the rapidly growing Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina, supporting 1.8 million passengers annually. In the commercial real estate market, Boldyn continued to grow its partnership with prominent real estate firm Sterling Bay, providing connectivity at some of the largest, high-profile commercial and mixed-use developments such as Lincoln Yards and Fulton Market in Chicago.

Continental Europe: leading Rome's digital renaissance and deploying private networks

In Europe, Boldyn announced an agreement with Roma Capitale, the Italian capital city's municipality, to implement #Roma5G. This is an ambitious project to help Rome, one of the continent's most significant historical cities, become one of the most connected, digital and sustainable smart cities in Europe. Boldyn also made major strides in private networks, -where it already has more than 60 deployments, including supporting the Lahti Ski Games with a portable private network. The goal was to deploy advanced connectivity to enable organisers to enhance the experience of visitors to sporting and cultural events, and support Finland's public service media company, Yle, in covering the games. Boldyn also partnered with WICOAR Technologies, Oulu University Hospital and the University of Oulu in Finland to bring the first-ever private 5G SA network to an operating European hospital.

Asia: empowering smart places with awarded innovation

Boldyn's Hong Kong team has pioneered a cutting-edge 5G network using the Golden Band to enhance telco capacities. This unique solution, supporting 300MHz bandwidth, is a first in public transport for multi-carrier ENDC tech. Additionally, the team created an Integrated Radio Distribution System for unmanned systems, boosting 5G connectivity for government data centres and smart applications. Boldyn's 20-year commitment to Hong Kong supports a major transit system with 2 billion annual passengers.

-END-

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses –through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company- Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia.

Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

SOURCE Boldyn Networks