Boliden - Q3 Interim Report 2019

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q3 2019

Revenues totalled SEK 11,170 m (12,510)

(12,510) The operating profit totalled SEK 1,873 m (1,771)

(1,771) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,635 m (2,020)

(2,020) Free cash flow totalled SEK -653 m (822)

(822) Earnings per share totalled SEK 5.14 (4.69)

Higher prices but major maintenance

Stable production in Mines.

A breakdown in the Harjavalta Nickel line and planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -360 m (-70).

(-70). Higher stocks following logistical disruptions.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, October 24th at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information: Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00 Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80





This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 24th of October 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/q3-interim-report-2019,c2940049

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/2940049/1128792.pdf The full report (PDF)

SOURCE Boliden