Boliden incorporates validated climate goals in sustainability linked credit facilities agreement

STOCKHOLM, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden, as one of the first mining and metals companies in the world, has incorporated and linked climate goals validated by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) into an existing revolving credit facilities agreement (RCF). The RCF totals EUR 850 m and now includes Sustainability Performance Targets aligned with Boliden's climate goals, being emission reductions corresponding to 42 percent (Scope 1 and 2) as well as emission reductions of 30 percent (Scope 3) by 2030, base year 2021.

"Base metals are needed for Europe's transition towards climate-friendly societies. As a provider of these metals, it is essential to remain competitive, while at the same time improve sustainability performance in line with our strategy. To support Boliden's vision to be the most climate friendly and respected metal provider in the world, we are now pleased to continue on this journey by linking our performance on our sustainability targets to the interest rate of our revolving credit facilities agreement." says Håkan Gabrielsson, Chief Financial Officer, Boliden.

Compared to the average within the world's base metal production, Boliden's CO 2 e footprint is very competetive. It is, however, of significance to continue to reduce absolute CO 2 e emissions as well as the CO 2 e intensity in alignment with our targets and our vision.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as the sustainability coordinator to support Boliden in the structuring of the Sustainability Performance Targets.

