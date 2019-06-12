Boliden Issues Corporate Bond

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden AB (publ) has today issued a senior unsecured corporate bond of MSEK 750 under the company's MTN-programme with a framework amount up to MSEK 3 000. After today's issue the total outstanding volume under the programme amounts to MSEK 750. The bond has a maturity of 5 years, maturing in June 2024, with a floating interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 1.45 percent.

"This bond is a complement to our existing financing and a good way to diversify funding sources with attractive duration," says Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO of Boliden.

Swedbank acted as Arranger of the bond issue which will be listed on NASDAQ Stockholm's corporate bond list.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,800 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

