Boliden: Lower throughput due to production disruptions in Aitik

News provided by

Boliden

29 Nov, 2023, 02:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an unplanned maintenance stop in one of the mill lines and unfavorable weather conditions, throughput in Aitik in the fourth quarter is expected to amount to just over 9 Mton, which is lower than what can be expected based on available information.

An unplanned maintenance stop on one out of two primary mills has occurred as a result of damage between the trunnion and feed end. Production in the affected mill line has been stopped and is expected to restart in December.

In addition, seasonal and unfavorable weather conditions in mid-November have resulted in elevated nitrogen dioxide levels in the air in Aitik. This led to restrictions on large parts of Aitik's industrial area and production was limited.

All in all, this means that Aitik's throughput during the fourth quarter of 2023 is now estimated to amount to just over 9 Mton, compared to just over 11 Mton that can be expected under more normal conditions. Guidance for copper and gold content is not affected by the above production disruptions.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
[email protected]   

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 08.00 CET on November 29, 2023.

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are more than 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Higher provisions for future reclamation of Aitik and Garpenberg

Due to more extensive reclamation plans for Aitik and Garpenberg, Boliden's provisions for reclamation are increased by SEK 3.8 billion. As a result, ...

Repurchase of shares in Boliden AB during 20 October 2023

Boliden AB (LEI code: 21380059QU7IM1ONDJ56) has during 20 October 2023 repurchased a total of 40 000 shares (ISIN code: SE0020050417) as part of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.