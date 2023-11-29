Boliden: Lower throughput due to production disruptions in Aitik

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an unplanned maintenance stop in one of the mill lines and unfavorable weather conditions, throughput in Aitik in the fourth quarter is expected to amount to just over 9 Mton, which is lower than what can be expected based on available information.

An unplanned maintenance stop on one out of two primary mills has occurred as a result of damage between the trunnion and feed end. Production in the affected mill line has been stopped and is expected to restart in December.

In addition, seasonal and unfavorable weather conditions in mid-November have resulted in elevated nitrogen dioxide levels in the air in Aitik. This led to restrictions on large parts of Aitik's industrial area and production was limited.

All in all, this means that Aitik's throughput during the fourth quarter of 2023 is now estimated to amount to just over 9 Mton, compared to just over 11 Mton that can be expected under more normal conditions. Guidance for copper and gold content is not affected by the above production disruptions.

