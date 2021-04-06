Boliden: Production capacity in Aitik and Tara restored

BOLIDEN, Sweden, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Production capacity in Aitik and Tara is now fully restored after previously announced disruptions due to covid-19 and breakdowns. Impact on operating profit in Business Area Mines is estimated to amount to SEK -300 million in Q1, compared with SEK -200 million that was previously communicated.

In Aitik, production at the concentrator is now at full capacity. The stop in one of two primary mills lasted almost three weeks longer than first assessed due to additional repairs to the hydraulic system. The total production impact in Aitik is estimated at just over 2 million tonnes reduced throughput.

Mine production at Tara was resumed as planned about a week after the breakdown of the ore hoist occurred.

