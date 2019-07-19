Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2019

BOLIDEN, Sweden, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 2019

Revenues totalled SEK 12,747 m (14,071)

(14,071) The operating profit totalled SEK 1,539 m (2,468)

(2,468) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totalled SEK 1,631 m (2,329)

(2,329) Free cash flow totalled SEK 789 m (1,718)

(1,718) Earnings per share totalled SEK 4.13 (7.45)

Maintenance shutdown in Smelters and lower grades in Mines

Stable production in Mines, but lower grades in Tara, Kevitsa and Aitik.

Extensive planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters affected earnings by SEK -315 m (-130).

(-130). Item affecting comparability of SEK -139 (0) m related to future cost of reclamation in Rönnskär.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Friday,

July 19th at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 70 291 57 80



This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on the 19th of July 2019.

