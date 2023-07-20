Boliden: Q2 Interim Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2023

Revenues totaled SEK 18,442 m (21,568)

(21,568) The operating profit totaled SEK 874 m (4,078)

(4,078) The operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 833 m (4,532)

(4,532) Free cash flow totaled SEK -3,770 m (2,038)

(2,038) Earnings per share totaled SEK 1.90 (11.54)

Fire in Rönnskär and low grades in Mines

The electrolysis plant in Rönnskär totally destroyed due to fire, however other parts of production have restarted.

Operating profit excluding process inventory totaled SEK 833 m (4,532)

(4,532) Free cash flow was SEK -3,770 m (2,038) due to lower earnings, greater investments and increased tied-up working capital as a result of maintenance shutdown in Harjavalta and the fire in Rönnskär.

(2,038) due to lower earnings, greater investments and increased tied-up working capital as a result of maintenance shutdown in Harjavalta and the fire in Rönnskär. Deterioration in prices and terms.

Major planned maintenance shutdowns in Smelters.

Low production of metals in concentrate within Mines due to low grades.

High inflation although easing.

Tara mine placed under care and maintenance.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday,

July 20, 2023, at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

Contact persons for information:

Mikael Staffas, President & CEO

Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Tel: +46 8 610 15 00

Tel: +46 70291 57 80

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 CET, July 20, 2023.

