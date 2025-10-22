Boliden resolves to repurchase its shares

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Boliden has, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025, resolved to repurchase a maximum of 130,000 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 22 October 2025 up to and including 24 October 2025 for a total amount of maximum SEK 60 million. The purpose of the repurchase is to ensure future delivery of shares to the participants in Boliden's long-term share savings programme 2025/2028 (the "Programme") as resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The repurchase of shares will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase of shares will be carried out by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") who, based on the trading order given by Boliden to SEB, will make its own trading decisions regarding the timing of the repurchases independently of Boliden.

The repurchase now resolved by the Board of Directors shall fulfil the following terms and conditions:

i. Repurchases shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") and in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.

ii. Repurchases of shares may be made on one or several occasions and shall commence no earlier than 22 October 2025 and shall end no later than 24 October 2025.

iii. A maximum of 130,000 shares in the Company may be repurchased for a total amount of up to SEK 60 million in order to ensure delivery of shares to participants in the Programme. However, the company's holding of shares may not at any time exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company.

iv. Repurchases may only be made in compliance with the volume restrictions for the purchase of treasury shares as set out in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may only be made at a price per share within the price interval applicable from time to time on Nasdaq Stockholm, i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time and, in addition, the price restrictions in the Rulebook and the Safe Harbour Regulation shall be observed.

v. Payment for shares shall be made in cash.

The total number of shares in Boliden amounts to 284,225,454 shares. At the time of this press release, the company holds 140,000 treasury shares.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-resolves-to-repurchase-its-shares,c4253530

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4253530/3736584.pdf Press release

SOURCE Boliden