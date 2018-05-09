Boliden Signs EUR 770 Million Credit Agreement

BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden, together with 11 banks, has signed a syndicated credit agreement totaling EUR 770 million. The agreement comprises two tranches: one of EUR 408 million with a term of 5 years and one of EUR 362 million with a term of 3 years. The facilities extend an existing credit agreement of EUR 770 million; EUR 408 million and EUR 362 million otherwise maturing in 2021 and 2019 respectively. The Facilities also include two additional one-year extension options.
"Boliden keeps a robust financing through business cycles. The Revolving Credit Facility agreement makes up Boliden's primary liquidity reserve. The agreement increases the debt maturity profile and decreases our funding cost", says Håkan Gabrielsson, Boliden's CFO.
Boliden's debt portfolio, after having signed the new agreement, will total close to SEK 13,7 billion, with an average term of 3.7 years. The facilities include a multicurrency option and are intended, in part, to function as back-up facilities.
