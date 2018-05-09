Boliden Signs EUR 770 Million Credit Agreement

"Boliden keeps a robust financing through business cycles. The Revolving Credit Facility agreement makes up Boliden's primary liquidity reserve. The agreement increases the debt maturity profile and decreases our funding cost", says Håkan Gabrielsson, Boliden's CFO.

Boliden's debt portfolio, after having signed the new agreement, will total close to SEK 13,7 billion, with an average term of 3.7 years. The facilities include a multicurrency option and are intended, in part, to function as back-up facilities.

