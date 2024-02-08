Boliden's fourth quarter: Good cash flow despite intensive investment period

News provided by

Boliden

08 Feb, 2024, 02:08 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenues for the fourth quarter were SEK 20,754 m (23,577) and operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory was SEK 2,017 m (3,190). Free cash flow totaled SEK 1,663 m (3,520), despite a record investment level.

"I am happy to see several quarterly records in our smelting operations as well as good development in our investment projects. On top of that we are of course pleased with the underlying cash flow during the quarter," says Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

The operating profit for Boliden Mines decreased to SEK 985 m (1,512) compared to last year but increased by SEK 235 m compared to the previous quarter, despite the already communicated production shortfall in Aitik. Higher sales from inventory and higher grades contributed positively. The milled volume in the Boliden Area was in line with the previous quarter thanks to stable production in all three mines and in the mill. In both Garpenberg and Kevitsa, milled volume was lower than the previous quarter. Tara is placed under care and maintenance with the ambition to restart production in the second quarter of 2024 if long-term prerequisites, including measures for improved productivity, to operate the mine profitably can be fulfilled.

In Boliden Smelters, operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory decreased to SEK 985 m (1,570). The lack of cathode production in Rönnskär had a negative impact on the result. During the quarter copper production up to the electrolysis stage at Rönnskär continued to ramp up and production of copper anodes increased substantially compared to the previous quarter. In Harjavalta, a new quarterly record for copper production was reached meanwhile production of nickel in matte was in line with the previous quarter. Kokkola's production of casted zinc was higher the previous quarter while production of silver in concentrate reached a new record. In Odda, closure of cellhouse 4 has decreased production capacity until the expansion project has come online, thus production of casted zinc was lower than both comparison periods. Bergsöe's production was higher than both the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2022.

For further information please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46 (0)70-453 65 88
[email protected] 

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 80 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2023 Interim Report

Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2023 on Thursday, February 8, at 07:45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be...

Boliden's climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

As one of the first mining and metals companies in the world, Boliden's climate targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.